words and image by Omo Ifabua

If you haven’t heard the great news already, American fast food giant Popeyes have just opened up in Cardiff! The fried chicken restaurant is now on Saint John Street, just a short walk away from Principality Stadium.

The CEO of Popeyes UK, Tom Crowley, shared that they couldn’t wait to bring “a taste of Louisiana magic to this buzzing city” and said opening a Cardiff branch was an obvious move, following their success in other cities across the UK.

We were lucky enough to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the restaurant and learn more about how they get their viral chicken burgers to taste so delicious. So without further ado, here are 5 things you need to know about the new Popeyes in Cardiff.

1 | The Chicken Burger That Broke The Internet

Do you remember back in lockdown when thousands of people queued for hours to taste the famous Popeyes chicken burger? And then everyone tried to recreate it at home but it didn’t quite taste the same? Well we tasted that chicken burger and it was THAT good!

Each chicken breast is marinated for 12 hours so that the mouth-watering flavours are soaked in and then they are hand floured and fried to perfection. With a recipe that’s been perfected over 50 years, Popeyes have managed to master the “shatter crunch” effect where you can hear the satisfying crunch of each delicious bite you take. Don’t believe us? You’ll have to find out for yourself.

2 | The Mardi Gras Playlist

When you visit a Popeyes restaurant, they want you to feel like you’ve been transported to the vibrant streets of New Orleans. Cardiff locals were given a glimpse of the incredible Mardi Gras atmosphere when the band Brass Funkeys welcomed diners with live music, at the grand opening last Thursday. During your visit you’ll get to enjoy a great selection of music that brings the Mardi Gras energy right inside the restaurant.

We have also been told to expect a colourful restaurant makeover during Mardi Gras in February next year, so visitors at Popeyes Cardiff will feel fully immersed in the carnival season when they come in for a meal.

3 | The Oreo Milkshake

Do we need to say more?

The tasty Oreo milkshake honestly speaks for itself and the team at Popeyes Cardiff believe it’ll be a favourite among the students. If this hasn’t convinced you to visit yet then maybe the Biscoff milkshake will, because trust us, it is equally delicious.

If you don’t fancy a milkshake then there are also loads of soft drinks to choose from, with several different add-on flavours, might we add. Oh and they are bottomless, too!

Popeyes UK / Instagram

4 | The Vegan Burger

We made sure to find out if the new Popeyes has any options for people who don’t eat meat and we learnt about their vegan burger which sounds to die for.

Made with a red bean patty, vegan brioche bun, and topped with delicious veg, this burger was first launched in the UK and has since become a favourite among Popeyes’ vegan and vegetarian fans.

5 | The Joy Creators

Seeing a friendly face can always make your day and the Joy Creators at Popeyes aim to do just that.

We were welcomed by the lovely new team at the Cardiff branch, who brought the restaurant to life with their kind faces and excitement about the grand opening.

In addition to that, the Joy Creators are trained to make a chicken burger in an impressive 45 seconds and also offer table service so you don’t have to wait in lengthy cues.

Now that you know the 5 most important things about the new Popeyes, we’re sure you’ll be heading over soon and can’t wait to find out what you think of it.

