Banish New Year Diet Trends and Feel Your Best All Year Round with a Balanced Diet

words by Molly Chambers

Like many others around the new year, I find myself in conversations about goals and plans. I have become particularly conscious of how many people say, with dread, that they are dieting for January. It is a known fact that one feels more awake and well when eating healthier. Therefore, I believe there is importance in maintaining a healthy and happy relationship with food throughout the entire year. There is great value to be found in making healthy eating fun, and I believe this is key to feel your best all year round.

“giving yourself the occasional break is essential in ensuring that healthy eating is not just a phase but a lifestyle”

Maintaining a healthy diet is about creating a stable and loving relationship with food and your body. I see and hear of diets that involve cutting back on meals or eating certain foods at certain hours. This is where dieting becomes counterproductive and creates an unrealistic target, putting pressure on oneself that can lead to frustration and disappointment. To avoid this, it is important to discover nutrient-dense, energising foods that you enjoy. Taking a high level of care and interest in your health, and what you put in your body, will allow you to build a special love and respect for yourself. Also, remember that nourishing and looking after your body includes looking after your mind, and getting too fixated on ‘health’ can be problematic. There is importance in finding a balance where you can treat yourself to that takeaway you have been eyeing up on Deliveroo, but also opt to have that healthy curry the next day. Making eating fun and giving yourself the occasional break is essential in ensuring that healthy eating is not just a phase but a lifestyle.

“Healthy does not have to be boring”

Finding and learning recipes that are not only healthy and easy to make, but also extremely tasty completely changed my diet. Healthy, easy, and tasty recipes make dinner time fun, making one feel good throughout the week. For example, with a stripped back pasta sauce, and bulking up on vegetables, you can have a gorgeous pasta dish with more goodness! While the pasta is boiling, cooking up mushrooms and halloumi in a pasta sauce of passata, grated cheddar, garlic, and oregano is a quick ten-minute super yummy meal. Another example is a mouth-watering salad dressing made of hummus, pesto, olive oil, and water, which is sure to turn boring and plain salad leaves into a tasty side dish. Some more tricks for turning ‘healthy’ into ‘yummy’ include swapping fatty cream for cream cheese in pasta sauces, or snacking on carrot and cucumber sticks with hummus instead of a bag of crisps. Healthy does not have to be boring, and assuming that it is is where diet trends fail. Making healthy enjoyable is the first step to loving eating well. I can assure you that you will continuously thank yourself for the care you give your body, physically and mentally, by following a balanced diet.

“Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a loving relationship with food is ten times more productive than enduring a month long curfewed, counted, and crazy diet.”

Despite all the ideas about consuming less calorific meals and getting in your vegetables, it is valuable to stress that the true answer to a feeling your best all year round is about having self-love and respect for one’s body. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and a loving relationship with food is ten times more productive than enduring a month long curfewed, counted, and crazy diet. It is important to remember BALANCE to feel your best all year round, having the occasional treat and indulging but also knowing when to fuel yourself with the nutrient healthy foods. Mental health is as vital as physical health, and there is no good in neglecting your mental health, lost in diet culture. Allowing yourself to be experimental and creative in your eating habits creates a strong and positive relationship with food. Happy eating!