Cardiff’s Cocktail and Breakfast Tour

We’ve all got a lot of celebrating to do as the academic year draws to a close and there’s surely no better way to celebrate than over a cocktail. So, we asked our contributors for their Cardiff cocktail recommendations. Plus we like to cover all bases here at Quench, so we’ve got your hangover breakfast covered too.

words by Floss Harrison

Who says that Cardiff city centre is the only place for a mouth-watering cocktail? Located on Richmond Road is Sticky Fingers, an eccentric, lively bar that serves street food, a vast array of beers and spirits, and a delicious selection of cocktails. Aside from the cult classics, like mojitos and martinis, Sticky Fingers also offers an innovative and unique cocktail tasting menu, with cocktails such as ‘melon drop’, a drink consisting of ingredients such as Midori, a melon tasting liquor, rum and pineapple juice. Another stand out cocktail is ‘honeybee collins’, which includes tequila, an elderflower liquor, honey and lime. This drink is utterly unique, with the sweet tasting honey and sharpness of the lime and tequila offering a perfect explosion of flavours. For affordable prices, a lively atmosphere and delicious cocktails, Sticky Fingers is definitely worth a visit.

words by Genevieve Gunn

When it comes to cocktails I’d say I have a very basic taste – so long as a bar has something fruity or tropical then I’m pretty satisfied. And, let’s be honest, I don’t think there’s a bar on this planet that doesn’t sell this kind of drink. That’s why I love The Dead Canary so much.

It’s easily my favourite bar in Cardiff, from the fact that it’s a speak-easy, to the glasses (they’re gorgeous, imagine drinking straight out of a cauldron), to the level of care received from their staff. But I think the best thing about this place has to be their menu. They change it every so often and have a different theme every time. Their current one? Folklore and superstitions, with a special focus on Welsh mythology – which is amazing. Have a scroll through if you have the time.

If you ever have the chance, make sure to go, it’s truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.

(P.S. they take walk-ins).

(P.P.S. try the Devil’s Bridge if you like rum, it’s delicious)

words by Olivia Nilsen

I am very picky about what cocktails I like as I am not a fan of sweet drinks and often find them sickly at times. One of my favourite cocktails has been from Juno Lounge on Wellfield Road. The environment has a warm homey feel and the staff are just lovely. Their espresso martini has become by far one of my favorites in Cardiff. It is velvety, light, and delicious. It tastes like a creamy iced coffee and has just a hint of vanilla flavour that resonates in the mouth.

words by Hannah Wild

The morning after all the cocktails? We’ve got you covered. We’ve all been there, the dreaded hangover which takes over your entire body the night after thinking you’re invincible when it comes to drinking alcohol (as it turns out, you’re not). But what’s one of the best cures for that unsettling feeling in your stomach? A hearty, substantial cooked breakfast – something which Cosy Club does incredibly well.

The breakfast menu at Cosy Club is extensive, ranging from smashed avocado on toast to the ‘Butchers Brunch’, complete with sausages, bacon, black pudding, beans, rostis, eggs, tomatoes, and sourdough. The level of variety makes it the ideal place for hungover mornings, offering both light or more substantial meals to suit your level of hunger.

Although you can’t go wrong with the classic breakfast, I would highly recommend the ‘Shakshuka’ if you’re up for trying something slightly different. A dish complete with baked eggs, tomato sauce, Greek yogurt, chickpeas, and sourdough, this offers a refreshing alternative to cure the lingering hangover. What’s more, the restaurant has both gluten-free and vegan breakfast menus which cater for the majority of items listed on the standard menu, making it an inclusive experience for all.