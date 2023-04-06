Easter Bakes with Grace

words by Grace Dawson

As stress levels are rising amongst university students with deadlines and exam season fast approaching, what’s better than relaxing (or procrastinating) with baking? As an avid baker with a dangerous sweet tooth Easter is my favourite time to indulge in some themed bakes.

My first Easter-themed bake would have to be the classic mini egg cookies. These are a staple in my house and never last long. The required ingredients are super simple, with items such as butter, sugar, eggs, flour. The only challenge is trying not to eat the mini eggs before you put them in the cookies!

One that takes me back to being a kid at a school fair is chocolate cornflake cakes. Instead of having your typical breakfast of cornflakes and milk why not turn it into a sweet treat? As they are super easy to bake, if you have younger siblings, cornflake cake-making is also a great Easter-bonding activity – if you’re willing to share the cakes with them that is. I choose to opt for gluten free cornflakes as a coeliac, so if you have any food intolerances this is also great as it only requires one alternative ingredient.

My last favourite Easter bake is one that I save especially for Easter Sunday as the staple piece is a hollow chocolate egg. Whoever came up with the idea of a cheesecake-filled Easter egg is a genius. This one requires a few more ingredients, such as crushed biscuits, mascarpone, and double cream, but the final result is worth it. This can be topped with all kinds of heavenly treats like crème eggs, crumbled chocolate, or caramel sauce.

It is fair to say all of my favourite Easter bakes will leave you in a food coma, but I personally wouldn’t have it any other way.