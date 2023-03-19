Review: Rhostio Speciality Coffee

words by Jessica Fotheringham



Rhostio speciality coffee definitely takes the ‘speciality’ into consideration when making more than just their coffee. This gem of a coffee shop sits in the centre of Cathays, just an eleven minute walk from the Cardiff University Students Union building, and is certainly hard to miss.



Their modern exterior creates the allure that leads to their beautiful interior of open-brick walls, plant-potted greenery, and cushioned wooden seating. In addition, this student hub offers roof terrace seating during the warmer months.



The only word that can be used to describe the atmosphere inside is inclusive as you can expect to find families, students working on their laptops, groups of friends, and even business people enjoying the cosy confines of Rhostio. They offer free Wi-Fi, which makes this place the perfect spot for those much needed study dates.

What’s more, they offer a wide selection of coffee grains for sale from Columbia, Peru, Brazil, and Ethiopia, which are generally priced between £7 and £11. Coffee subscriptions are also available on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis in various grind types for those of us who struggle to remember to add our most essential necessity to our shopping lists.



I recommend Rhostio and can vouch that they serve one of the best cups of coffee I’ve had in Cardiff so far. However, you don’t have to be a coffee connoisseur to enjoy Rhostio. Their vegetarian and vegan inclusive menu offers a variety of breakfast, brunch, and lunch options, including pancakes, Eggs Benedict, cheese toasties, burgers, jacket potatoes, and more!

They also have a selection of cocktails, which are perfect for any after-work / post-lecture drinks. Finally, their smoothies and fruit juices cater for those with a less mature pallet. In one word I would describe Rhostio as being cool, and definitely somewhere I could imagine George Clooney enjoying a coffee on a Sunday morning.