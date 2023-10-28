Review: Rosa’s Thai

In the heart of Cardiff you will come across Church Street, a lane of trendy eateries and chain restaurants, strung with fairy lights like something from a post card or a film. Among the twinkling lights and the bustling people, you can find Rosa’s Thai.

When you enter this intimate dinner spot, the first thing you notice is the cosy vibe they’ve created. Wooden slats host old photographs and Thai phrases glow in neon, giving an authentic, welcoming feel; a servery window into the kitchen gives you a glimpse into the kitchen that churns out delicious dishes all night long.

However, before you sink your teeth into a meal, I urge you to start with a cocktail. Rosa’s Thai has a fairly extensive menu of inventive drinks that utilise familiar flavours with an asian twist. I recommend the lychee ginger spritz, a refreshing combination of cointreau, ginger and coconut sugar that is a perfect way to start your meal. If you want something a little stronger, the dragon star martini is a sweet spin on the classic porn star martini that comes with an extra shot of prosecco. But even if you’re not sure what to pick, fear not, the menu suggests a couple of cocktail pairings, and even some mocktails.

After you’ve got your drink, it’s time for appetisers. Rosa’s Thai has an enticing array of starters from popcorn shrimp to thai fishcakes to tom ka soup. The classic sharing platter is a great way to sample some of their most popular appetisers, the star of which are the prawn crackers. Far from the pedestrian, white styrofoam we are accustomed to, these prawn crackers are flavourful and a little bit spicy. They accompany pork skewers and chicken satay, paired with a trio of sauces that perfectly compliments them. And just in case you’re not a carnivore, they have a veggie sharing platter and numerous vegetarian options.

The main event at Rosa’s Thai is definitely their wide selection of entrees; there are wok-fried options, authentic soups and noodles. I believe red curry is one of the marks of a good Thai restaurant, and the red curry at Rosa’s is delicious. You can get most of the curries with your choice of protein, including tofu. The curry itself is rich and full-bodied, the coconut milk base balances the heat of the curry paste they make in-house. In case heat makes you nervous, the menu has a key, the red curry has two peppers next to it which is an accurate representation of the spice. If you’re not feeling a curry or some soup, Rosa’s Thai offers one plates or ‘jarn diew’. The tamarind duck is a crown jewel. Served with your choice of rice, the perfectly rendered crispy duck is smothered in sweet tamarind sauce. I recommend.

If you still have room for desert, there is a small but varied menu for you, featuring thai churros with a condensed milk dipping sauce. Rosa’s Thai is an opportunity for indulgence, perfect for a celebration with friends or a first date.