Simple But Hearty: The History of Welsh Cuisine

words by Megha Roy

Wales is a country of rugged landscapes and wild coastlines, and it is a place where traditions still run deep. One of these traditions is the rich and varied cuisine that has been enjoyed here for centuries. Welsh cuisine holds a fascinating blend of influences from the ancient Celtic tribes who first settled on the land to more recent English, French, and Irish influences.

To understand Welsh cuisine it is important to understand the history of the country. Wales has always been a land of farmers and the cuisine has long been focused on simple, hearty fare. The harsh terrain meant that farming was difficult, so the Welsh people had to rely on what they could grow and raise themselves. The result was a cuisine that was focused on meat, dairy, and vegetables, with a few wild herbs and fruits thrown in for good measure. Seafood and meat were the primary sources of protein. Potatoes, leeks, and other root vegetables were also popular, as they could be grown in the fertile valleys.

Welsh cuisine is a vibrant mix of traditional and contemporary dishes. It’s a cuisine that’s rooted in history and shaped by geography. It has been around for centuries, and while it may not be as famous as French or Italian cuisine, it’s definitely worth exploring.

Staple Dishes

One of the most iconic dishes in Welsh cuisine is the Welsh rarebit. This dish is essentially a cheese toastie made with a thick cheese sauce that’s usually made with Welsh cheddar cheese. The history of this dish can be traced back to the 18th century, where it was known as Welsh Rabbit. The name was later changed to Welsh Rarebit, possibly to avoid confusion with actual rabbit meat.

Another classic dish in Welsh cuisine is cawl. This is a hearty soup that’s usually made with lamb, potatoes, carrots, and leeks. This dish has been a staple in Welsh cuisine for centuries and it’s believed that the dish was originally made with salted bacon and water. Today, Cawl is a popular dish in Welsh households, particularly during the colder months.

One dish that’s particularly interesting in Welsh cuisine is laverbread. This dish is made from seaweed, which is harvested from the rocky coastline of Wales. The seaweed is then washed, boiled, and pureed into a smooth paste. Laverbread is typically served with bacon and cockles, and it’s believed to have been a staple food for the working-class Welsh population in the past.

Another iconic dish in Welsh cuisine is the Welsh cake. These sweet treats are essentially small, flat cakes that are made with flour, butter, sugar, and currants. Welsh cakes were traditionally cooked on a griddle or bakestone, and they were a popular snack for miners and other laborers.

Apart from the dishes mentioned above, there are many other traditional dishes in Welsh cuisine. Some of these include Bara Brith (a sweet bread made with dried fruit), Glamorgan sausages (vegetarian sausages made with cheese, breadcrumbs, and leeks), and Tatws Pum Munud (a potato and vegetable stew).

In the past, Welsh cuisine was known for its simplicity. Most dishes were made with a few ingredients, and they were cooked in a way that preserved their natural flavours. This meant that the dishes were hearty and filling, perfect for a population that relied on physical labour.

Where To Find Traditional Welsh Food in Cardiff?

Today, Welsh cuisine has evolved, and there are many contemporary dishes that incorporate traditional ingredients in new and exciting ways. Welsh chefs are now experimenting with different techniques and flavour combinations, and they’re putting Welsh cuisine on the culinary map.

First on the list of which is R.P Culley’s, a restaurant dedicated entirely to Welsh cuisine. Sample their steamed Welsh mussels, sourced from local suppliers and served with a garlic and chilli cream that will leave your taste buds tingling.

If you’re in the mood for a heartwarming bowl of soup, head over to Pitch Bar and Eatery on Mill Lane and try Paul’s Nan’s Cawl, a slow-cooked lamb dish served with grilled Welsh cheese on toast. You won’t be disappointed.

If you’re feeling more adventurous, make your way to Chapel 1877 for a taste of the Brecon Beacons with their roasted loin of venison wrapped in parma ham and served with locally sourced parsnip puree, wild mushrooms, kale, and a liquorice and blackberry jus. The elegant surroundings of this historic chapel make it an even more authentic experience.

The Potted Pig is another must-visit restaurant for organic, seasonal dishes from local producers and independent suppliers. Try their Welsh lamb rump served with crisp lamb belly, mini shepherd’s pie, and tender stem broccoli for comfort food at its best.

For a succulent beef dinner, head over to Bully’s and try their Carmarthenshire beef served with potato terrine, fine beans, roasted heritage carrots, and red wine sauce. You won’t regret it.

Finally, visit The Stable for a unique Welsh-Italian fusion pizza – the Cymru clucker, featuring juicy free-range chicken, roasted red and yellow peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, and oregano. And of course, no meal is complete without a drink.

Head over to The Dead Canary and try the Dic Penderyn, a cocktail named after the famed Welsh martyr and made with Penderyn Whisky.

Now that you know where to find the best Welsh cuisine in Cardiff, go out and explore the rich culinary history of Wales!