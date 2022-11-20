‘Tis The Season Of Cosy Meals And Comfort Foods

Nights are starting to draw in and you are trudging home from lectures in the dark, howling wind with wet leaves stuck to the bottom of your shoes. You find that all you want to do is curl up on the sofa and rewatch your favourite film, with an even better bowl of food to bring back that warm feeling that gradually disappeared with the summer weather.

However, tempting as it may be to order in a pizza, nothing can compare to a homemade meal. Not only can you use up those things from the back of the fridge that you desperately need to, but you also gain the satisfaction of knowing that you made the food yourself – which, in my opinion, makes everything taste better.

“This hearty meal is the ultimate comfort food, never failing to remind me of home.”

On those days when I have a bit more time on my hands, my favourite thing to cook is a bolognaise pasta-bake. This hearty meal is the ultimate comfort food, never failing to remind me of home.

There are so many ways to tailor this dish to what you like. You can chuck in those vegetables that you optimistically bought from Lidl, as well as onion, plenty of garlic, and a can of chopped tomatoes. If you’re feeling fancy, you can let the bolognaise sauce reduce down with red wine, letting the aroma surround the kitchen. Not only will this make your pasta-bake even richer, but you could also drink the rest with your housemates while listening to your favourite album or watching Pride and Prejudice, obviously with your satisfyingly tasty pasta-bake with a thick cheesy layer in hand.

“a very simple dish to freeze and reheat”

If you find you have left-overs, then this is a very simple dish to freeze and reheat – keeping you well fed for the next few days (and you get the heft amount of washing up over in one hit).

words by Caitlin Matthews

As the colder days are upon us and the evenings are getting earlier, the desire for comfy clothes and warm, hearty meals is becoming vital in retaining any sort of sanity. As much as long summer nights and refreshing salads are wonderfully comforting in their own way, one must accept the pure bliss of cosying up to your favourite comfort meal with a binge-worthy show, either in your own company or with friends and family. Here are some of my regular comfort foods and what makes them so special at this time of year.

Herbal tea

“I can guarantee that a warm tea to wash down your food will always bring comfort”

Despite growing up drinking standard builders’ tea, the rise in popularity of herbal teas has provided a new type of comfort in these colder months. Tea infusions, such as peppermint tea or matcha tea, are a perfect, sweet drink that improves sleep and relaxation, flushes out toxins and warms the soul. For my sweet tooth readers, I love adding honey to my teas, but they are equally as delicious without. No matter what food you choose to eat, I can guarantee that a warm tea to wash down your food will always bring comfort – the perfect drink for a rainy, cosy day.

Soups

“a perfectly well-balanced meal that’s perfect for cosying up on the sofa this autumn”

Soups have always been regarded as the perfect autumn comfort food. Whether it’s a vegetable soup or chicken broth, this deliciously warm meal accompanied by some buttered toast or baguette is hearty and filling. My personal favourite, and one I have been making on a weekly basis, is minestrone soup. As one of the more popular soups that doesn’t need to be blended, its perfect for us students who don’t tend to have expensive, advanced kitchen equipment and need to empty their fridge of any leftover food from the week. The thick soup is made up of vegetables, stock, and either pasta or rice, creating a perfectly well-balanced meal that’s perfect for cosying up on the sofa this autumn.

words by Floss Harrison

If there’s one food that brings me comfort it’s a warm bowl of porridge oats, made with almond milk and topped with berries and honey. Best consumed wrapped in a blanket and paired with a pipping hot cup of tea (adding to Floss’ recommendation, a herbal tea pairs particularly well), porridge is, to me, a staple in the comfort food scene and a breakfast, brunch, afternoon or nighttime snack that I never tire of choosing.

That said, I do like to mix it up sometimes. While blueberries, raspberries, and honey are my go-to toppings, if I’m craving something a touch more indulgent, I add a dollop of nut butter, Nutella, or Biscoff spread. To make the meal more substantial, I mix in a scoop of protein powder – usually vanilla or chocolate flavoured.

“to get the right level of gloop the hob is the best option”

There is often controversy around the making of porridge. Undeniably, to get the right level of gloop the hob is the best option, but this takes time and creates more washing up so I reserve this method for slower mornings. When time is not of the essence (unfortunately most days) I add my oats to a bowl followed by a spoonful of chia seeds and splash of almond milk, stir and microwave for one minute. Next I add a scoop of protein, stir, and microwave for another minute. Then comes the toppings aforementioned.

“a traditional comfort that has garnered fondness through many generations”

This warm meal sets me up for cold days, or comes as a perfect sweet treat when ending them cwtched up in bed. Porridge is a traditional comfort food that has garnered fondness through many generations.

words by Eve Davies