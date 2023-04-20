Tried and Tested: Three Gadgets You Need in Your Kitchen

words by Molly Grenfell

Cooking’s not for everyone. Like Marmite, you either love it or hate it. Some of my friends can spend hours in the kitchen: slicing, steaming, sautéing, boiling, beating, mashing, sizzling. Others… Not so much. The majority of students I know (including myself half the time) live off of Super Noodles and toast from the freezer. Super Noodles on toast is also a winner, it has to be said. But if you are part of the latter group, it can be difficult to find the effort to cook up a full balanced meal.

However, cooking doesn’t have to be hard!

For those days when you’re not hungover for once, or you’re cooking dinner for the person you’re dating, or you just fancy a change from chicken Super Noodles – it can help to have a few handy gadgets in the kitchen. I’ve compiled a list of my top three non-negotiable kitchen gadgets – ones that I really couldn’t live without. Forget your waffle machines, sushi makers, bagel slicers and popcorn helmets (what even is that?!). Here are the kitchen gadgets that altered my brain chemistry, and I now just couldn’t live without.

1. The Air Fryer

The top spot is unquestionably taken by the air fryer. Air fryers are a kitchen appliance that cook food by circulating hot air around the food, making it crispy and perfectly-cooked every time. Unlike other methods, they don’t require any oil or fat to cook the food, meaning they’re a much healthier alternative compared to frying or roasting. They’re especially great for re-heating food from the takeaway – my air fryer has seen a fair few McDonalds cheese bites in its time. Air fryers are undoubtedly cheaper to run than conventional ovens, which cost nearly double the amount of air fryers per use. This is a Godsend in the current cost-of-living crisis and is especially handy for people living alone or cooking for one. Me and my housemates don’t even know how our oven works – we all only use our air fryer!

The only conceivable downfall of the air fryer is the size, which is only big enough for a meal for one. Any attempt to cook for multiple people in an air fryer would be futile, it would take hours and rack up a huge cost. You can invest in bigger air fryers, but these do cost much more to run, and the cons start to outweigh the pros. Nonetheless, the air fryer is a firm favourite for me. They’re convenient, inexpensive, healthy and versatile – what more could you want in a kitchen gadget?

2. Coffee Machine

I feel like this one goes without saying. A coffee machine is a must-have in my kitchen – more specifically a Tassimo Pod coffee machine. They have a such a wide range of drinks compatible with the machine including hot chocolates, chai lattes and more, and they come in a variety of colours and sizes to perfectly suit every kitchen. They are really economical as you won’t waste money buying coffees out, and are a genuine staple in my kitchen.

3. Blender

A small blender – such as a Breville or NutriBullet – is such a handy kitchen gadget. They’re obviously great for smoothies, but I use them to make so much more, such as pesto, oat flour, peanut butter and hummus. There are endless possibilities with a blender and they’re great for when you want to push the boat out a bit. They’re efficient, take up little space, and the jug doubles up as a bottle – it’s a 10/10 for me.

So, here’s my list of my favourite kitchen appliances! Whether you’re Gordon Ramsay or a Super Noodle fanatic, give one of these gadgets a try – thank me later.