In Conversation with DMA’s Tommy O’Dell

The release of DMA’s brand new fourth album How Many Dreams? is just around the corner. This 12-track album seamlessly fuses elements of electronic, rock and pop music to create a sensational album where every track is a hit in the making. Songs such as Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s the Weekend showcase the trio’s ability to create something truly special with this upbeat, nostalgia-infused track that has undoubtedly become a fan favourite. If a classic indie pop track is what you’re after, then Fading Like a Picture offers just that with its sonic guitar riffs, whilst any fan looking to indulge in Tommy O’Dell’s stunning vocals can do so in I Don’t Need to Hide. Olympia includes a catchy chorus and melody whilst Something We Are Overcoming unveils a new direction of music for the band with a more experimental trance-like tune.

Ahead of their album’s release on March 31 and UK tour beginning next month, I was able to catch up with DMA’s’ front man, Tommy O’Dell, for an interview.

DMA’s – Photo by Kalpesh Lathigra

You have a UK tour this year beginning next month. What can fans expect from your live performances and how do you approach creating a set list for a live show?

For this tour we’re going to try and keep everything upbeat and high energy. We’re going to try and do maybe 6 or 7 new tunes from the new album and then have all the other fan favourites across the other records. It is hard now because we have four albums, and you can’t play all the songs. We’re going to try and play different tunes every other night and keep it changing. Maybe substitute songs in and out and keep it more interesting for us and for the fans. We’ve had a few arguments about the setlist before, actually. Some people like playing songs more than others and it’s tricky.

What’s your favourite song to have on a setlist?

I don’t know, it changes, it’s always changing. I like playing Everybody’s Saying Thursday’s the Weekend, it’s new and I feel like the fans really related to the song. It’s been getting a nice reaction. But there are some that I always just enjoy playing.

You’ve toured extensively over the years including playing at festivals like Glastonbury and playing in some iconic venues like the Sydney Opera House. What has been your favourite tour or festival experience so far?

My favourite tour experience was when we played at Alexandra Palace in London. It’s one of our biggest gigs. We had a couple of years off with the pandemic and when we finally got to play there it was quite surreal, that’s got to be one of my favourites.

What have been some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced as a band after playing music together for over a decade?

Just staying friends. Continually writing new music and music that you like, it’s a challenge. Over a period of that time, we’d have stages where you’d be writing songs that you don’t really fancy. You’ve just got to stick at it and usually, it will come out on the other side. But yeah, just being together and being friends, treating each other well and I think that’s something I’m proud of that we’ve managed to do over such a long period of time. Like all bands, we’ve had our differences, but four albums in we’re still together, still mates. We’re like brothers now.

You’ve been compared to some of the biggest bands in rock history such as Oasis and The Stone Roses. Is there a pressure that comes with this and if so, how do you handle the pressure of being compared to such iconic bands?

Well, both of those bands are my favourite bands of all time. I grew up listening to them and they have been a huge influence on me. I think when we first started, not too much now, but when we first came on the scene everyone would say ‘oh you sound like them! You sound like them!’. Sometimes we were criticised for it and other times people thought it was great. But when we were first starting out, that was kind of hard to hear all the time. I think we were still finding our own identity when we first came out with our first EP and album and now with the last few records you can really tell it’s DMA’s and we’ve got our own sound. I personally take it as a huge compliment to be in the same conversation as bands like The Stone Roses and Oasis and The Verve.

Your latest music video for Something We Are Overcoming involved throwing a party in your studio, what was the inspiration behind that video?

(Laughs) Yeah, it was great. We just wanted the clip to show what we were really like. The song is a beautiful song but it kind of has some elements that are dancy and polished. It’s one of my favourite songs on the album and it’s also one of my favourite videos we’ve done too because it’s like an inside into our social lives. It also really compliments the song and gives the song another dimension that people may not have sort of realised. It kind of makes it a bit more funky and grungy as opposed to trancy and techno.

Did you have any non-musical sources of inspiration for this album?

Relationships and personal life is always something that resonates through music. For me, I had a son and I guess in some ways that kind of comes through in some of the later tunes that we recorded, the emotive stuff. Being on the road, being away from your family, you subconsciously get influenced by what you’re feeling at the time and what you’re doing and where you are. But as far as being influenced by another art form, I personally can’t say I have. Maybe the other guys, I’m not sure. The other guys get a lot of tattoos and are constantly looking up tattoo artists and vibing into that world and maybe subconsciously they are influenced by that.

Do you have a favourite track on this album?

Yeah, I like Something We Are Overcoming, and Dear Future is another one. It’s a great song and I love the production and the way it turned out.

What would you say the biggest accomplishment you’ve achieved as a band has been so far?

Maybe a combination of getting to our fourth album, staying together and continually writing music. As far as gigs, I would say Alexandra Palace was kind of a pinnacle show for us and a big accomplishment.

If you could collab with anyone, who would it be?

As far as a musician, maybe Bob Dylan. There are so many crazy inspirational people around, it makes it a hard question. But it would also be pretty cool to collab with an amazing footballer so you could play with them on the streets. Yeah, it would be pretty cool to collab with Messi.

Anything else you would like to let the fans know?

This was one of our hardest records to make but I’m really happy with how it turned out and I’m super proud of it. I can’t wait to tour it and play for you guys over there soon!

How Many Dreams? is available to pre-order now and will be released on streaming services on 31st March.

Words by Jenny Algieri