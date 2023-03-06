In Conversation with Safari Gold

Imagine the Welsh Valleys in the early noughties. Two teenage brothers and their neighbour are playing Blink-182 covers in a cabin at the bottom of the garden. “That’s basically how it all started,” says Morgan, one of said brothers, and nowadays a lead singer in the alt-pop quartet Safari Gold. Fast forward a couple of decades and the band has just released their second album, entitled The Years Between Dog and Wolf. We had the privilege of sitting down with Morgan and Danny, another lead singer and the primary songwriter, to learn more.

When asked about their beginnings, Morgan pinpoints a moment from adolescence which had huge influence on the emergence of the band. Around aged thirteen, whilst staying with his cousin in North Wales, he heard Blink-182’s Take off your Pants and Jacket for the first time. After listening to what he considers a “generation-defining album”, Morgan was keen to play it to his younger brother Lewys. “That was the catalyst for us starting the band in the first place,” he reveals.

Originally, Morgan, Lewys and their neighbour Sion formed a band as a trio and went by the name Custom Made. They enjoyed jamming together and writing their own songs, before being joined by Danny, a schoolfriend of Lewys, who remembers “thinking Sion was the best guitarist I’d ever met”. As a foursome, they began “expanding the sound”, and became the pop/rock band Cuba Cuba, after which point music became more of a serious pursuit. As late teens, they signed to a record label and released their very first album. This led to a UK tour, and them even scoring gigs at popular music festivals such as Reading and Leeds.

A turning point came after a previous band member left the group, causing them to lose momentum after being “on a bit of a high”. They felt that, in order to “change the sound and grow up a little bit”, a fresh start was needed. After investing in new studio equipment, Safari Gold was born.

Safari Gold

So, how do the group sound now?

Safari Gold seeks to create “music for the masses”, yet they can’t deny that their sound is far from mainstream, lending itself more to alternative pop.

“We try to write catchy hooks and stuff, but it always turns out a little bit weird – a little bit different,” Morgan explains. “Everything we do has an electronic element,” Danny chimes in, adding that there are also “folkier elements” to their sound. One thing that is especially important to Safari Gold is creative control, something which the band has gradually acquired more of. Danny describes how being able to record the songs themselves allows the band to be “self-indulgent” and “mess around with different sounds and time signatures”.

And how would they describe the new album?

“I mean it sounds better,” Morgan says with a laugh. “My brother (Lewys) has been slowly honing the craft of music and actually in fairness has become a very good producer.” High praise from a sibling, the harshest of critics.

The album is a project that has been “five years in the making”. This includes the entire lockdown period, during which the group were writing and scrapping songs constantly. It has seen over thirty potential tracks that were narrowed down to the perfect eleven. “If you listen to this album, there’s a real wide range of sounds on it,” Morgan clarifies. The album isn’t a linear experience of storytelling but a colourful mish mash of different resonances. Range and variety across tracks mean that they don’t necessarily have a lot in common.

‘Inner Summer’, an uplifting tune and “a good representative of the sound of the album”, was destined to be the opener, throwing us into the world between dog and wolf.

When describing the project’s striking title, Danny explains that “the dog is domesticated, something that is coddled over and looked after. A wolf is a wild animal that has to fend for itself. I guess that’s the difference.” Decoding this metaphor, the album is channeling the journey from boyhood to manhood. For the band members, this refers to the increase in responsibilities they have experienced whilst growing up, especially since entering their thirties. The album is reflective; Morgan suggests that they are looking back on adolescence with a sense of nostalgia while simultaneously looking ahead to their next steps. “These are stories taken in between the years of dog and wolf,” he concludes.

And are these autobiographical, you might wonder?

Danny believes that “everything is a little bit autobiographical”. Morgan agrees that most of the songs are inspired by their own experiences, as well as those of friends. At times, however, larger world issues weave their way into the lyrical landscape. This is seen in the track ‘Instant America’, an ode to the false promise of the American dream and the downfall of individualism. Written before the pandemic and other recent impactful events, both in the US and across the world, this tune has only become more poignant in the aftermath.

Aspiring songwriters out there might ask: what is their creative process like?

According to Danny, their songwriting process involves “a bit of everything”, with no one recipe for writing a hit. “A lot of the time, I’ll bring some big meandering essay into the studio and Morgan will sit there and edit it into the song.” Some songs however, such as ‘Render’, were not written by Danny – he jokes that it is “Morg’s baby, really”.

But what about collaboration – how is conflict avoided?

With the band being in part a family affair, a few tiffs have been inevitable. Yet Morgan claims he and Lewys “haven’t quite had a Liam and Noel Gallagher bust-up yet”.

Instead he speaks of the benefits of working with his brother. Personally, he views this as “a leveller”, with their straight-up communication style actually helping the band to be honest with each other and resolve disagreements quickly. He admits that whilst they do have arguments at times, “five minutes later we’re best friends”. Danny agrees, saying “things are said but never meant.” They believe the key to their collaboration is their longstanding commitment to each other and their music.

So, is Safari Gold for you?

If you’re a fan of The 1975 or Phoenix, two of the band’s more recent inspirations, then the answer is probably yes.

And even if not, we’d certainly argue that listening to The Years Between Dog and Wolf is an experience worth having! Out now on major streaming platforms.

Safari Gold are performing in Clwb Ifor Bach on Thursday 11th May – info here

Check them out on Instagram: @musicsafarigold

Words by Caitlin Wildgoose-Davis and Laura Wallace Schjoett