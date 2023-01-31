By Haris Hussnain

The primaeval age saw the rise and fall of the dragon empire.

Scarlet dragons stood for justice and leadership.

They sought to unite the other fighting mortals of the primaeval era

with their pacifistic beliefs, peace, and harmony.

Other creatures marvelled at the sight of their scarlet scales and the sound of the melodic language they spoke. Dragons lived in a golden city that was so bright it could be seen from space. Its sight would attract angels who would come to sing with the dragons upon their golden spires that overlooked the rest of the earth.

Asserting tyranny

The 25th-century person knows little about the golden city, nor do they understand what tragedies happened there. During one winter, the dragons invited the mortal races to join them in a melee tournament. A ritualistic form of entertainment that was popular with primaeval beings. They asked the wealthiest humans to watch the tournament or, should I say, bloodshed.

Many people were enslaved and instructed to build the tournament grounds for the melee next to the golden city. Throughout the city, one can hear the dragons singing their peaceful, angelic song. If you were to venture to the slave camps, you could hear the screams of builders as they starved to death, the sound of structures flattening workers and the sound of the axe executing those who spoke out. Dragons would hunt the vibrant mermaids and colourful unicorns that came to watch the tournament.

They were massacred

The dragon’s voices dominated the lands, cancelling out the screams of victims. The golden city is so bright that it prevents mortals from seeing the crimson blood-filled ocean of skeletal remains. Rarely do mortals find the red oceans. When they do

They are silenced.

On occasion, restless spirits torment the dragons driving them to insanity

eventually this devolved their people and made their city into ruins that the mortal people plundered. Blood money!

A nation built by slaves.

The dragon’s legacy lives on through the selfishness and greed of mortal beings. The dragons and their vanity, double standards, greed and demand for entertainment.

Scales of crimson red singing their dirge-like song What’s the difference between them and the mortal Edward Colston now?

They are Janus faced