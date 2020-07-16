Fictional Worlds That Exist in Real Life

by Shaniece O’Keeffe.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood & The making of Harry Potter Warner Bros Studio Tours – London.

If you haven’t wanted to walk down Diagon Alley and pop into Weasley Wizard Wheezes to pick up that love potion for the guy you’re crushing on, or simply walk around with a butterbeer in your hand taking in the magical surroundings, then I’m sorry but I just don’t believe you. The Harry Potter World and Universal Studios allows you to immerse yourself into the magical wizardly world of Harry Potter. One of the most magical fictional worlds to be written and filmed, and you can experience that at Universal Studios. With two amusement parks in Orlando and Hollywood there is so much magic to see and fun to experience. You can take a ride through Hogwarts seeing the famous hallways, visit the defence against the dark arts classroom, a chance to cheer on at the Triwizard Spirit Rally and maybe go get a top up of that butterbeer from Hogshead. If you are not into the amusement park side of Universal Studios, then Harry Potter Warner Bros Studio Tour in London is also a perfect place to visit if you are a Harry Potter fan. You can walk along the sets, see props, costumes, special and visual effects, creature effects and also the art department. There is so much to see and do when visiting so make the most of not being a muggle for the day.

Sherlock Holmes Museum – London.

Sherlock Holmes, an eccentric but intellectual detective with the eye for observation, lived at 221b Baker Street, London with his trusted colleague Dr. Watson. The Victorian feel to the Sherlock Holmes Museum makes you feel as though you have stepped into one of Conan Doyle’s books. I am not sure you could experience anything more British than the beautifully furnished and historically preserved homes. Almost expecting Sherlock to walk in at any moment, the museum offers an insight into the most famous detective’s home. Although, to truly know how this brilliant man worked will forever be a mystery. The museum is located between 237b and 241b and previously was 239b, however the marvellous thing is that this address was totally fictional, and the love of Sherlock Holmes led to the city Westminster allowing it to be known as 221b. The detail in these showrooms is unbelievable. The descriptions in the book have been used but also collectors have imagined and brought interpretation onto some interior for the time. The wonderful literary world leaving its mark in a real city is one of the many things I love about this museum.

Hobbiton – New Zealand.

Located in New Zealand, the movie set of the Hobbit is open for the public to visit. Middle-earth is one fictional world I’m pleased to say exists in real life, not only because it was home to the hobbits but because the views that can be seen while taking this tour are truly amazing! There is a range of different experiences you can have on this guided tour, the evening banquet tour being my favourite. You can see the Shire at dusk and then go for food served at the Green Dragon Inn located in the most magical of settings. An evening stroll through the Shire with a lantern in your hand just sounds like the perfect Hobbit experience. When visiting you seem to forget that you live in the 21st century and instead truly believe you are in JRR Tolkien’s fantasy world. If you ever find yourself in New Zealand this most definitely should be on your list of things to do, whether you’re a hard-core fan or not!

Kings Landing – Croatia.

This one is for the Game of Thrones fans; you can visit Kings Landing with a guided tour located in Croatia. The list of experiences to be had are every Game of Thrones fan’s dream. Visit the Red Keep, the beautiful gardens of Kings Landing, or why not journey by ferry to the Iron Throne Museum in the city of Qarth. During this visit you can see where the characters walked through the city, learn all about the different families from Game of Thrones, (although you probably already know,) explore the city of Dubrovnik and find filming location spots. The tours are there to help you spot and recognise the scenes which were filmed during the series. After your tour exploring the city, I say it’s the perfect opportunity to find a bench or coffee shop or even just a quiet place with a pretty view and maybe re-read a few chapters from one of George R. R Martins incredible books.

Jane Austen’s Centre – Bath.

Jane Austen’s Centre in Bath is the ultimate place to visit if you are a Jane Austen fan. Although not a fictional world, it is a favourite. The well-loved author Jane Austen lived some part of her life in Bath, and at the centre you can really see the influence the Georgian period had on her work. A fun day out filled with all things Jane Austen. You can dress up in the clothes of the era and take photos, you may even find your Mr. Darcy on your trip! The beautiful setting that the centre is situated in makes you fall in love with this place even more, if the period clothing, reading, and learning about Jane Austen wasn’t enough. After your time exploring you may have developed a slight thirst, so afternoon tea is just the thing for you! Oh yeah, and it’s Mr Darcy themed, not much more needs to be said. The author’s life and surroundings really do play a role in their creativity. Writing, characters, clothing, settings, and story all must come from somewhere, whether it’s the smallest of details, real life plays a big role in the fictional world.