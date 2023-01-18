‘Imagine Living There’ – Imaginary Places in Literature that We Love

Reading is the ultimate form of escapism – whether it’s fantasy, historical, or travel fiction, we all have places in novels that we like to escape to and would love to visit IRL. Ranging from Hogwarts to 221B Baker Street, our contributors give us their views on the places they’d most like to visit.

Ella Collis

The magical and mysterious world of Narnia is one that is central to many of our childhoods’, everyone grew up reading the books and watching the films of The Chronicles of Narnia. I think the reason for Narnia being one of our favourite fantasy worlds for us to escape to is because C. S. Lewis so effortlessly manages to create an enchanting and beautiful reality with talking animals and mystical beings in parallel to our world, and proposing the notion that it could so easily be in reach – just through the other side of a wardrobe even. It makes magic an utterly possible concept for children, but also educates us on invaluable life lessons like having courage and bravery; Narnia teaches us to be adventurous, explore our surroundings and live life to the fullest. Another aspect I adore about Narnia is the idea that in a way time stands still there, which has a tranquil and calming feeling to it. As if you could do anything you wanted to in the realm of Narnia, but no time would be wasted in this reality. Something that Lucy says, one of the siblings who travels to Narnia in the books, quite simply encapsulates Narnia: “As is from a dream, or a dream of a dream.” Lewis has brought to life the dreams and fantasies of children everywhere, illustrating endless possibilities of other remarkable realities. The fictional world of Narnia has given me the ability to allow myself to dream, to believe in the fact that magic may exist somewhere out there in another time and place. This gives me solace, an escape from the tragic and scary world that we presently live in.

Grace Dawson

Since as long as I can remember my favourite imagined place, which will always hold a special place in my book-fanatic heart, has been Hogwarts. Reading the Harry Potter books and watching the films as a child, it all seemed real to 10-year-old me. I was utterly captivated by everything about it, from the characters to the music and the potions. The whole of Hogwarts was fascinating, especially the scenes at King’s Cross Station and the characters being placed into their houses by the sorting hat. Despite the dementors and Voldemort, Hogwarts always seemed like a safe haven, for Harry and for myself as I was always so immersed into the Harry Potter world. For me, it’s not the magic and spells that makes it so unique, it’s the scenery, and the sense of community and friendship that comes with Hogwarts as a place. Whilst the Forbidden Forest may not be what first comes to mind in my idyllic version of Hogwarts, there are so many places within the grounds that hold a sense of uniqueness.

For those who are bookworms like Hermione, the library would be a perfect place to spend a cold evening – if you were able to avoid the Restricted Section that is! Another key place within Hogwarts is Hagrid’s Hut; this is arguably one of the most comforting places in all of Hogwarts, despite Hagrid’s unusual choices of creatures as housemates throughout the series. Lastly, I couldn’t miss the Hufflepuff common room. It is decorated with the warmest colour of yellow and has multitudes of flowers and plants – the perfect common room. All these individual places, as well as many more that haven’t been mentioned, make up Hogwarts, arguably one of the best imagined places to immerse yourself in. I will always feel sentimental towards it as it was such a staple during my childhood years, and I hope this will continue throughout my adult years as I revisit the books and films and go back to my comfort place.

Frances Marsh

Sherlock Holmes is a character who has blurred the lines between fiction and reality for centuries. When the fictional detective was killed in The Final Problem in 1893, Victorian fans of the stories supposedly took to the streets wearing black mourning attire. Attachment to fictional worlds is not a new phenomenon. I know that personally, from the moment I read A Study in Scarlet and stepped into the smoky rooms of 221b Baker Street, the world of Sherlock Holmes felt incredibly real.

This is partly due to the fact that the stories are narrated not by Doyle, but by Dr Watson. This fourth wall break of sorts creates a sense that a character as eccentric as Holmes could exist and embark on the adventures spoken of in the stories, as Watson is just as in awe of Holmes as the reader is led to be. On top of this, despite Watson claiming not to be particularly observant (at least in comparison to his companion), his descriptions of the setting and the characters within the stories are extremely vivid. From small details such as Holmes hiding his tobacco in the toe end of a Persian slipper, to a reasonably detailed description of the layout of the home, it’s easy to picture the rooms where a large portion of the stories take place.

In some ways, 221b does exist; it has been brought to life in the form of the Sherlock Holmes museum, located at the address on Baker Street itself. Decorated to replicate a Victorian home and filled with Sherlockian memorabilia any fan will recognise, it’s easy to understand why fans of the books and their countless adaptations travel from far and wide to visit the museum. The legacy left by the character that Doyle himself tried to distance himself from is not one which appears to be fading anytime soon.