Pen is Envy? I Don’t Think So.

By Lucia Cubb

‘The pen between my fingers is sensuous, alive almost, I can feel its power, the power of the words it contains.’ (Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale)

For years, the world of writing and literature was dominated by the male hand: to write was considered an inappropriate and unsuitable activity for women, leaving females forced to publish anonymously or behind the pen name of a male identity. The barriers faced by women were constant as they lived in a male-superior society where they were driven into a position of silence and restrained penmanship. However, women began to push against these barriers, reading more and writing stories that would pave the way for future female writers. These advances made throughout history within the literary world have led to innumerable iconic and monumental narratives, and a rise in remarkable female authors.

As women began to read and literacy became a more common practice for females at the start of the 19th century, it became harder to keep them from it, and female writing started to blossom. Although this journey can start a long time ago, we begin in north Hampshire, England, where Jane Austen drafted her first novel, Sense and Sensibility. She would go on to write a further five major novels, becoming one of the most famous writers in English literature. Austen posed new ideas for women as she wrote from a feminist stance, being one of the first authors to suggest that women should marry for love, and not increased social standing or money. But with this fame comes irony, as during her lifetime, Austen’s works were all published anonymously. It was deemed ‘unladylike’ for women to pursue a career in writing, therefore, to avoid the savage nature of 19th century critics, Austen chose to remain hidden behind her words. However, her books were and are read by people all over the world, even being made into a multitude of television, film, theatre and radio adaptations as she remains as one of the most prominent and influential writers of the 1800s.

A few years later and a small distance away, we move to a house by Lake Geneva, Switzerland. Here, Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin (later known as Mary Shelley) and a small group of friends would arrive for a holiday and spur a late-night ghost-writing competition. From this seemingly playful contest, one of the most famous science fiction novels, Frankenstein or The Modern Prometheus, would emerge, becoming an immediate success among the public as well as remaining incredibly influential to this day. However, Mary’s name was taken off the story and her work was also published anonymously in 1818 to spare her from the harsh reception she would have received as a female author. Men were quick to claim that women’s novels were sexually corruptive, largely unrealistic, and even damaging to the female mental health. Mary’s name would eventually appear in the second edition of Frankenstein in 1821, and she is also now recognised as one of the most pioneering novelists in history and the creator of the science fiction genre.

This turn of the 19th century produced an abundance of influential female writers, and they all continued to pave the way for women in the written world. The Brontë sisters, George Eliot (Mary Ann Evans), Louisa May Alcott and Emily Dickinson are just a few of the names that also changed the course of literary history and gave confidence and freedom to future female authors.

As the 20th century approached, the rise of women writers continued, and the societal restrictions placed on them began to ease. Playing a large part in many people’s childhood, Beatrix Potter self-published her iconic book, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, in 1902. Her books, including 23 tales, have sold more than 250 million copies worldwide, sitting among the best-selling books in history. The success of her stories was also driven by her talented illustrations that brought her characters and tales to life. Potter was not only a pioneering female writer, but also played a large part in environmental conservation and natural science as she was encouraged to pursue higher education by her parents. She has had a major impact on storytelling and is an inspiration to many people today. Potter’s legacy continues through her work, as Peter Rabbit remains a friendly face to children (and adults) all across the globe.

Looking back at the pun-intended title and the opening quote of this article, we finally draw upon the works of Margaret Atwood and her most famous novel, The Handmaid’s Tale. Atwood has risen as one of the world’s most eminent feminist poet and novelist, having made a major impact on literature. Known for exploring ideas of power, gender and identity, Atwood published The Handmaid’s Tale in 1985 and immediately received national and international attention. Her dystopian concept was praised for the intelligence of her prose and the unique style of her writing and has since been translated into more than 40 languages. The Handmaid’s Tale has also been adapted into a film, television series and ballet performance, only to receive more success worldwide. Her work remains an inspiration to many, as Atwood is celebrated for the blunt feminism of her books and her exploration of the restraints on women in society.

With the multitude of inspiring female authors our world has had to offer, choosing a small few proved difficult. But as we sit in the middle of Women’s History Month, it is the perfect time to reflect on the female writers who have changed the literary world, with women now conquering and excelling in the world of fiction.