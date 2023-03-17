Cardiff Bands @ Ale and Cider Fest

The Ale and Cider Festival (ran by Cardiff’s own Ale and Cider Society) was the perfect event for the Live Music Society to show off their finest acts in Cardiff University’s Student Union main stage. With drinks flowing throughout the day, the festival goers couldn’t be happier to watch some fantastic sets.

The Poached gave a powerful performance off the bat with a refreshingly eclectic range of hits throughout their performance. Headed by frontwoman Dara Towaba (Vocals) who lay on near operatic, resonant and entrancing vocals that consistently delivered throughout the set. The five-piece traverse through genres with ease and plenty of style, from power-rock to blues-funk and even Paramore-esque pop-punk. The set was a mix of originals and covers, including a faithful cover of Can’t Stop by the Red Hot Chili Peppers which was elevated from a mere imitation by the vocal’s booming vibratos whipped the audience into a quickly improvised mosh-pit. Special mentions go to James Parker (Bass) and his original single Fuck It. Evocative of classic 80s power-rock, James manages to balance a complex and intricate slap-bass riff with tight rhythmic vocals. It was an impressive display of skill that was indicative of the tightly rehearsed set and the captivating dynamic of the band.

Up next was Something About Dinosaurs, the four-piece practically demanded attention, ordering the audience to come forward, before asking the profound question “what is it about dinosaurs?”. The band maintained friendly banter with the audience throughout their set as they delivered consistently catchy indie hits, interspersed with slower, thoughtful refrains. The band made a clear effort to engross the audience in the deeply personal performance by including a brief explanation of the context and meanings behind their songs which, when put together, chart out a story of the emotional growth of frontman Alistair Scott (Rhythm Guitar/Vocals) and his journey. Glue, for example, was a slow, acoustic led and moving track which explored the relationship between emotions and location and dealing with the unhealthy process of resentment in an attempt to separate the two. The band kept up their high-intensity performance, with bass, lead and rhythm guitar all sharing vocals.

Senior Citizen kept up the potent energy with their catchy punk-rock hits, classic covers and hilarious banter between songs. Contrary to their name, the four-piece were punching out a spirited performance with tracks like Underrated, a grungy punk-pop song channelling Jeff Rosenstock and Bomb the Music Industry! with ranting vocals, stripped back crunchy guitar and a ska-inspired bass line, before transitioning to a more sinister and darker chord progression. This was an important performance for the band as they debuted their new member Connor Allers (Guitar) who proved to be an excellent addition, keeping up with the rigorous setlist with ease. Frontman Jack Sprackling caught the audience’s attention and made himself comfortable with his charismatic stage presence, the crowd couldn’t help but sing along with him. Senior Citizen blended an endearing level of authenticity with the perfect amount of cheese in their covers of Parklife by Blur, elevated by guitarist Connor’s immaculate Phil Daniel’s impression, and Stacy’s Mom by Fountains of Wayne, which included dual vocals with frontman Jack and random audience members. The band ended their excellent set with an equally excellent cover of I Bet That You Look Good on The Dancefloor by Arctic Monkeys, whipping the crowd into an absolute frenzy of singing and moshing. By the end of the explosive performance, the audience found themselves just as exhausted as the band from singing along.

Words and photos by Joe Flynn

The Poached: @the.poached

Something About Dinosaurs: @somethingaboutdinosaurs

Senior Citizen: @seniorcitizenband