Maisie Peters @ Tramshed 23/04/2023

Maisie Peters is a name we should all be familiar with. She is taking the world by storm, with half a billion streams worldwide, a sold out UK tour and earning the approval of big names such as Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith – and she’s only twenty two! Her tour, the final chapter of touring You Signed Up for This before the release of her second album, The Good Witch, and it was a concert I highly enjoyed.

Maisie Peters performing at Tramshed

The opener, Cate Canning, who happens to be Peters’ housemate, was phenomenal. The Canadian singer has great vocals and a sweet stage presence. She’s charming, interacted with the audience and covered Rockstar by Hannah Montana – which I loved! She also heavily hinted at a UK tour (she literally said “I’ll do more songs on my headline tour but I can’t announce that yet”), which the audience loved – it’s clear that the audience has just as much affection for Canning as they do for Peters, and the concert was like watching two friends a bottle of wine down having a dance and a gossip. It was a very friendly vibe, and I felt very familiar with both artists, despite barely listening to either of them.

Cate Canning opening for Maisie Peters at Tramshed

When Maisie graced the stage, the crowd went absolutely feral – there was no song that they were quiet for, everyone (including boyfriends who had been brought along) were screaming like their lives depended on it, and you could feel the emotion in the room. Peters took us all on an emotional rollercoaster, covering Dear John by Taylor Swift as well as singing all of her hits such as Psycho and Not Another Rockstar.

Having seen Maisie twice now, the first time when she opened for Ed Sheeran last year, it was great to see her in her own element and concert, and when I wasn’t covered in beer and sweat and trapped behind a bar serving customers. The jump from opening at the Principality Stadium to playing in Tramshed was big, but she captivated the entire audience and made sure everyone left having had a good time. While the set was short, it was diverse, well planned and made everyone happy.

Maisie Peters performing at Tramshed

If you’ve ever been a teenager, fallen out with friends, had a breakup, had a best friend, fancied your best friend’s sibling, been betrayed, or just lived, Maisie Peters might just be the artist for you.

Words and photos by Alice Lumley