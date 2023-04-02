Review: Healthcare Drama Society’s The Addams Family at The Gate

The Addams Family have been having a bit of a moment recently, with the release of Netflix’s Wednesday placing the iconically sardonic family front and centre onto the cultural stage once again. That’s why I was particularly excited to hear it when Cardiff’s very own Healthcare Drama Society announced The Addams Family as their Spring musical.

Still a relatively new society, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that the Healthcare Drama Society is a force to be reckoned with in the local theatre scene. Last term they brought us Met By Moonlight, a unique retelling of Midsummer Night’s Dream (set in the 1970s) by Edward Harris and Katherine Salamon, and raised expectations for the show’s originality as well as the strength of the cast. The Addams Family absolutely smashed these expectations.

The Addams Family musical follows our favourite family of sadists as they navigate Wednesday’s (Mimi Brown) newfound romance with seemingly normal Lucas Beineke (Ed Gent). What unfolds, after Gomez (Henry Amery) promises to keep Wednesday’s betrothal a secret from his wife, Morticia (Katherine Salamon), is utter chaos and destruction. It doesn’t sound funny, does it? Yet I found myself belly laughing from start to finish.

It may be cliched to say, but it is hard to believe that the talent behind this production were all full-time students, some balancing PhDs and multiple other social commitments. Mimi Brown shone as Wednesday Addams, finding the perfect equilibrium between the demeanour of a girl swept up by love, and the dark, cutting and demonic elements vital to her characterisation. What’s more, her soulful vocal performance would have been enough to make Jenna Ortega’s blood boil with envy. Ed Gent’s performance as Lucas Beineke complimented Mimi very well as her sweet, reserved love interest.

The sibling chemistry between Brown and Tash Sood who played Pugsley was also great. Her performance of ‘What If’, a lament about Pugsley’s lost friendship with his sister was bittersweet – humourous only due to the multiple torture references throughout (in true Addams style.)

Henry Amery and Katherine Salamon’s chemistry as Gomez and Morticia was undeniable. The highlight of the show personally was their tango in ‘Tango de Amour,’ which was impressively executed – especially by Katherine. The band were professionally led by Sam Gavin-Pitt, although at times were a little too loud over the singing and dialogue. However, each number was performed so well and with such character that it didn’t bother me much.

Finally, I was sceptical of the staging at The Gate due to it being a thrust stage with a fairly sparse set. However, it transpired that the minimal set suited the show’s style and allowed the audience to focus on each actor’s characterisation. It’s a testament to the cast and creative team that this was executed so well.

I am very much looking forward to seeing where the Healthcare Drama Society will go next – with such a strong group of people at their disposal, I’m sure it’ll be a great success once again.