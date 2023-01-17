Review: The 1975 @ CIA 16/01/23

Words by Charlotte Harris, photos by Alexa Price

Kicking off their two-night stint in Wales’ capital at Cardiff International Arena on Monday night, The 1975 treated us with the most recent performance of their tour, titled The 1975 At Their Very Best. A tour already spewing with media attention and internet interest, we were primed for a legendary evening. Would there be a guest star? Would Matty Healy be snogging any audience members? A few of us at the Quench team put forward our predictions whilst we waited for the night to begin, our ideas ranging from Matty Healy ripping off a toenail to Tom Jones guest starring. We were wrong on all guesses, but still in for a great show.



The 1975 @ Cardiff, Jan 2023

The curtain falls, and the interior of a house, complete with windows, settees, and an almost comical amount of lamps sets an intimate scene in a packed arena of five thousand. We see the headlights of a car pull up through the windows, the door opens, and the band takes the stage. The crowd goes wild and a night of current chart hits and nostalgic tunes ensues.



The show’s first half, made up of songs from the band’s latest album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, goes seamlessly from song to song as the band settle into their home without stopping to acknowledge the audience. This is a performance in both the musical and theatrical sense, and interacting with the crowd becomes a fourth wall break. After finishing the album’s final track, When We Are Together, we’re presented with an interlude of sensational madness. Frontman, Healy, eats raw steak on stage and does press-ups whilst images of Lizz Truss, Logan Paul, and Prince Andrew flash on a collage of televisions and the crowd watches on in dazed confusion. Is this some big statement about the state of the country? Or is it all surface level nonsense to sell tickets? Either way, there’s something thrilling in it.



The 1975 @ Cardiff, Jan 2023

Speaking of stage antics, Healy’s questionable tortured popstar persona makes for an undeniably entertaining cultural moment. Red wine in one hand, cigarette in the other (both fake, presumably), Healy’s angsty stage presence is more comical than compelling, but always fun to watch. For too long pop music has felt too clean, too organised, and too cautious, and The 1975 are here to bring back some old fashioned chaos and enough bad influence over teenagers to make overbearing parents across the country weep.



The gig’s second half abandons the theatre dynamic, but charges on at full speed and energy with a tirade of songs to transport us right back to the self-indulgent angst of being fourteen, with Chocolate, Robbers, Somebody Else, and The Sound giving the crowd a fantastic hits-for-quids ratio. At the end, the band leaves one by one out of the house’s door, returning back to theatrics as they put their jackets on to brave the cold of the Cardiff International Arena’s backrooms. The lights come up, and we all leave with the smug smiles of people who know they’ve seen something to brag about in years to come; The 1975 really are At Their Very Best.