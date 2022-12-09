Financial Independence: What Does It Mean To Gen Z?

Financial independence – the status of having enough wealth to pay for your living expenses for the near future without being dependent on others. But when it comes to being in a relationship, how should the finances be handled? Of course, at the end of the day it’s down to what you and your partner feel most comfortable with, and only you know what works and what doesn’t. However, as a generation that prioritises independence, the stereotypical assumptions that men must pay for the first date is being challenged. From a feminist perspective, it might make sense to split the bill in two and pay half each, as the tradition of men paying for dates comes from the era where men paying meant they were showing they could provide and support the relationship. As Gen Z know, not all women feel like they need to be provided for, and it could be argued that the act of the man paying could make the date feel transactional. Some people would suggest that splitting bills and date expenses 50/50 may not accurately reflect each individual’s income, and so the argument is raised that the individual who earns more should pay for more of the bills. Whilst this makes sense, it may also cause some tension in the relationship as it could lead to an imbalanced power dynamic. As a Gen Z and a feminist myself, I wouldn’t want someone to assume I want to be provided for, and if they were to pay for the date it should be because they want to express they had fun and enjoyed my company.

Words by Alice Nicol

Whether you’re Gen Z or not, it’s most likely that the idea of your partner being less financially stable than you can be uncomfortable, especially if it’s a key component of the relationship that makes it harder to work. Unless your partner is your sugar daddy/mommy, financial independence or dependence can be tricky in a relationship so in order to understand what Gen Z actually thinks in regards to this subject, I simply asked some friends. When it comes to a first date for example, most people I talked to said that the bill should be split since finances vary to everyone. Of course there’s also the idea of equality. Terri said “equality is always the main thing to strive for in a relationship – I think you should be able to do things equally, such as paying for meals and choosing things to do. But I also think sometimes, it can be irrelevant because you might just want to treat your partner without expecting anything back”. Having said that, if one of the partners does pay considerably more than the other it might cause an imbalance in the power dynamics. Callum raised the possibility that “one person would believe they have power over the other as a result of it” So it seems thatfinancial independence does matter in a relationship and it should be balanced between the partners. However, there is always a place for open discussions and agreements.

Words by Ciobanu Briana

On my TikTok feed, I frequently come across videos titled ‘Day in my life as a housewife’ and I can’t lie, they’re one of my favourite types of videos to watch. But I can’t help wondering what the reality would be like. Would I feel like I had a purpose if I constantly relied upon my partner? Financial independence is important in this sense, as despite being in a relationship it is crucial to remain an individual, and being your own provider enables you to achieve this. As much as I love it when my boyfriend treats me, if he constantly paid for all the bills I would start to feel incredibly guilty, as if I was taking advantage of him. I would always much rather we split the bill, or allow him to pay for the food while I pay for the drinks, if he’s incredibly persistent on paying for me! Financial independence is also a matter of equality – my boyfriend deserves to be treated just as much as I do and we are constantly taking it in turns paying for each other, even if it’s just for a meal deal. Having financial independence is beneficial within a relationship as it creates respect for one another, and enables you to be recognised as an individual. However, financial independence or dependence differs between every relationship, and is not something that can be depicted as right or wrong. It is contingent on the nature of your relationship, and shouldn’t be compared to others.

Words by Hannah Wild

When writing about such a widespread topic, I think it is important to remember that everyone is entitled to, and holds their own opinion. In order to explore this I sent out a survey to my house members, to which I got 26 replies: 16 being female, and 10 being male. Traditionally, every relationship starts with that daunting “First Date.” This often leads to the heavily debated question: Who is going to pay? 18 participants said that it should be a split, and 8 said that the man should pay. Interestingly, only one participant said that they thought allowing a man to pay is anti-feminist. 19 participants said that paying for bills in a relationship makes them feel like they have more control in their relationship, and 22 participants said it should be more about financial circumstances rather than just splitting it. I think this goes to show that having a dominant supporter in a relationship can change the dynamics of a relationship, and one participant commented that it sometimes makes them feel uncomfortable if their girlfriend pays for things. In addition, when talking specifically about Gen Z, it can be widely assumed that the majority are taking on a student role. Therefore, in certain circumstances, the line between splitting and financial circumstances can almost be one and the same, as many students keep saving money in the back of their minds. I believe splitting is not only important for equality between genders but in terms of their opportunity to save money.



Words by Jessica Fotheringham