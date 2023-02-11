Night On The Town: Are Nightclubs Sites Normalising Sexual Assault?

Content warning: Sexual assault, violence



Love them or loathe them, nightclubs and drinking culture are fundamental elements of the

university experience. From the insufferable hangovers endured during lectures to holding on in

seminars during group discussions; even if you don’t go to nightclubs, they act as spaces

tailored for young people to mingle and make new memories. The inescapable culture of

clubbing has eternalised the position of nightclubs at the epicentre of student living, significantly

appealing to students with disposable student finance to invest in different venues through

drinks and tickets. But unfortunately for many students, not every night leaves them with the

happy memories and experiences that they want to remember in the future. Specifically, sexual

assault at nightclubs can leave you feeling anything from confused to terrified to leave your

bedroom for a week.



A shocking 62% of students experience sexual violence in the UK whilst studying in higher

education: only 6% of students report these incidents to their university. The environments

where these incidents occur are scarcely considered in discussions of care, well-being, and

reform of the levels of support currently being provided. How can nightclubs be rebuilt as

spheres of safety and inclusion, rather than fear-mongering and hostility? And how can Cardiff

lead in instigating this reconstitution?



Undoubtedly, recognising the support available is only the first step; actively seeking this help

when you need it can feel demonised. Why force yourself to relive and exacerbate a painful

experience if you think the idea of change is disillusionment? Unfortunately, it is far harder to

report something and raise awareness of an issue if you don’t believe anything will arise

because of it — I write this as someone who was too scared to leave their flat for five days after

being sexually assaulted in a nightclub. One great evening revered with friends hastily became

destroyed through the verminous acts of a person who thought they had the power to redefine

what previously felt like a safe space. The aftershock of a heinous act can cause visceral

suffering, but sometimes the recollection and rebuilding of your confidence can feel even more

discerning.



Rethinking sexual assault as a discouraged practice can appear irreconcilable, but reporting

incidents to appropriate university representatives is pivotal in enacting systemic change in

university environments, culture and student well-being.



National Union of Students encourages greater interactivity between campuses and educational

resources on sexual violence, integrating open spheres for discussions as the norm to override

the toxic shaming culture in which many students feel berated. A heavyweight power in

undermining the insidious routine of sexual assault for young people is in creating sustainable

frameworks for students to report incidents and gain support. In doing so, campuses can help to

exterminate the cultivation of sexual assault on campus and make the well-being of students

salient at the heart of both their academics and community.

There is no more important focus at university than making sure you are happy and healthy. It is

pertinent to prioritise and protect your well-being: if something unsafe happens to you, there are

sites of support always available to listen and comfort you. Sexual assault shouldn’t remain a

tacit conversation topic among friends months after the incident occurs, and it certainly shouldn’t

appear that your integrity is being undermined when you report events afterwards. It’s a

tumultuous, terror-inducing and tyrannous road to restructuring the culture of nightclubs and

assault. The only way to dismantle this standard and reclaim nightclubs as vibrant venues for

celebration is to demand recognition (when possible) for this behaviour to university officials

who can make a difference.



Today, I finally reported my assault: I hope you’ll join me in reclaiming student spaces.



Support provided by Cardiff University Students Union can be found here.



Sources:

https://www.nus.org.uk/articles/sexual-violence-ndas-and-relationship-abuse

https://rapecrisis.org.uk/get-informed/statistics-sexual-violence/