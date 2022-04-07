‘Planning’ Plan B

By Phoebe Bowers

TW: SEXUAL ASSAULT & VIOLENCE

They don’t call it ‘Plan A’ for a reason. For type A personalities, ‘Plan B’ may seem like a frivolous option to rely on – I have even known people who have had no idea where to go or what they should say to require this pill that a lot of us feel so begrudgingly about. There are reasons why you shouldn’t make Plan B a plan A, but it really is so simple to gain access to the ‘morning after pill’ (which is actually a deceiving name). After an accident or two I may be a veteran in this game, so I have some wisdom to depart.

“What does Plan B actually do?”

Plan B is used to prevent or prolong ovulation, this is where an egg is released.

“Where can I access Plan B?”

Any local pharmacy, including Boots – which I recommend because they seem to have more staff available. This is important if you require free emergency contraception as there is a better chance someone can give you a consultation. You can even find Plan B at Tesco, so a big Tesco trip may be in order and get some snacks on the way as a ‘pick-me-up.’

“I’m always charged for Plan B.”

This is something I’ve heard a lot. In England and Wales if you are under the age of 25, you are eligible for free emergency contraception – but here’s the catch: you are only granted free emergency contraception if there is a pharmacist available for consultation. For students, £30 for one pill is not ideal. My advice is to specifically ask, ‘do you have a pharmacist available for an emergency contraception consultation?’ Many are caught out because this is not advertised, and are made to cough up the cash. Asking this question specifically means the person serving you has to tell you when a pharmacist qualified for consultation is available. If no one is available, and time allowing, I’d suggest moving onto the next pharmacy to find someone who can. I also think wording makes a difference, ‘emergency contraception’ really emphasises some urgency.

“I feel embarrassed.”

I’m not going to say ‘don’t feel embarrassed’, because you can’t help it if you naturally feel anxious. The situation at hand is not ideal. However the whole point of the consultation is actually for your own wellbeing! Also, pharmacists are definitely used to it. The consultation is often used as a safe and confidential space to discuss how you’re feeling, potential side-effects, whether you’re in the right place in your cycle to take the pill, and whether the sex was consentual. Your pharmacist may be able to signpost you to a facility where you can get the copper coil if this is something you wish to do.

“I’ve left it too late.”

This may not be the case. The term ‘morning after’ pill is deceiving. The sooner you take Plan B, the more effective it is. But you can actually have Plan B within 3 days after the sex (72 hours). With ellaOne you can actually take this up to 5 days after (120 hours) if your pharmacy has this to hand. If it’s too late within your cycle (you’ve already ovulated), your pharmacist shall either suggest immediately getting a copper coil or waiting for your period and taking a pregnancy test if it is late.

In a relationship?

The two of you may be able to come down to an agreement with regard to paying. Do not feel like you should solely pay for it – it takes two to tango! Same for hook-ups, if you feel comfortable – ask!

Side Effects

It’s a lot of hormones to suddenly pump into your system, it makes perfect sense to be anxious about this and I think it is something worth keeping in mind. After taking Plan B, it’s common to feel depressed. If you are already in a poor mental state, the thought of having Plan B can be really daunting knowing it can make you worse. It’s up to you and you only to assess what the best option is. If you feel like you want to go through with having the pill, make sure you have a support system or network in place. If not, take the day off – stay in bed and watch films or do something relaxing.

There is nothing worse than being extremely hungover, and then having an added layer of hangxiety in search of finding a ‘morning-after’ pill. Having to sit under buzzing and migraine-inducing artificial lights with greasy hair and nausea, and recite to some random medical professional antics from the night prior is just, well, shit. This may not be everyone’s situation guaranteed, but this scenario is what can cause feelings of humiliation. Accidents happen, but if you were in a situation where nothing was discussed regarding contraception, that is not okay. The other party should be aware of their actions, and if they have sauntered off without a word that is extremely immature and dubious. On a more serious note, if you thought they used a condom or asked them to and they didn’t, that is rape. This is something your pharmacist or doctor should discuss with you when receiving Plan B.

Getting emergency contraception can be nerve-wracking. If you want the other person involved don’t feel like you can’t ask them to come with you. It’s their actions that have resulted in this situation. If you feel comfortable asking for payment you are within your right to ask. If you’re in a relationship, there’s a way to make a day of it. It’s unideal, but pop off to the pharmacy whilst they buy you a coffee or vice versa. There is truly no shame in saying, please come with me today.

