Why you should check out the Cardiff Science Festival

By Rhianna Hurren-Myers

Cardiff Science festival is hitting the city streets next weekend from the 28th February to the 3rd of March in an explosive celebration of all things STEM! Having previously run until 2014, with huge success, the public are invited to explore the hidden gems all over the city and bay, with a huge variety of events to suit all ages and interests. Cardiff bars, coffee shops, the National Museum and even the high streets themselves will be opening their doors, with the hope of inspiring and intriguing the Cardiff community.

Head down Queen Street to see some amazing science busking demonstrations. Whilst you’re there, wander into the Capitol shopping centre to view some pop-up stands. Here you can support the university’s own school of Pharmacy on the ‘Pharmabees’ stand in St. David’s to hear more about their award-winning project to support pollinators across South Wales. As night falls on the city, head into the National Museum for the ‘Museum After Dark’ event in an exciting remembrance of Leonardo da Vinci, where you can find twelve of his greatest drawings. Even Lush cosmetics are getting involved – drop into the store on the 1st March to learn the science of bath bombs and find out more about the impact of plastic on our oceans. There are many more events over the course of the weekend to suit your interests – be it climate change, robots, space or DNA!

The independent festival is supported by organisations including the Institute of Physics, Abel and Imray and the Learned Society of Wales. To find out more information about the events taking place next weekend see the festival website, or search Cardiff Science Festival on all major social media outlets. Organisers are still welcoming applications for volunteer work – check out the ‘volunteering’ tab on their website to get involved!