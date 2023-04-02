A Guide to Becoming a Digital Nomad

Words by Jasmine Dodd

With flexibility, independence, and an exciting lifestyle, it is easy to think that being a digital nomad is the perfect role, and the right thing for you. However, when actually looking for that ‘ideal’ role, it may be hard to find. Managing visas, finding accommodation, and trying to save money whilst travelling can be a difficult balancing act, but if done correctly, can give you all the freedom that you desire after you graduate. This short guide demonstrates how to land the perfect remote role and experience the digital nomad fantasy.

A Guide to Finding Remote work and Getting the Role

Finding the right remote role involves finding work which pays enough for you to afford your travels. This has been made remarkably easier since the developments made to remote working post-Covid, however, watch out for remote roles where you are required to work from your origin country, rather than being permitted to travel. For instance, remote working but only from within the UK.

Technology

There are many ever-evolving roles available within the tech industry. Examples include web developers or programmers. There is great earning potential within tech-based roles and, with great companies such as Airbnb, Skillshare, and Spotify offering endless remote roles, there is plenty of opportunities available.

Marketing

While travelling in Prague, I shared a dorm with a Canadian copywriter. One year post-grad, she had spent the past 8 months teaching English in Spain for free accommodation, meanwhile, saving up her copywriting income to be able to backpack Europe. The week after I met her she flew to Mexico, where she planned to continue her digital nomad lifestyle and save money. This is a great example of the potential of being a digital nomad in the marketing industry.

Admin

I’ve heard many stories of travellers taking up remote virtual assistant jobs to fund their adventures. RemoteUK has many admin roles, which are fully remote. These require varying levels of experience but aren’t too hard of an industry to break into as you only need a computer, wifi, a google account and lots of storage space.

Education

There is always a high demand for native English teachers which you can take advantage of to kick off your teaching work as a digital nomad. However, you may need a TEFL certification. Despite this, there are also plenty of other online teaching opportunities, such as creating a Skillshare course.

Countries to Visit with Digital Nomad Visas

Georgia

Georgia is a beautiful country at the intersection between Europe and Asia, and conveniently offers the ultimate visa for digital nomads. The visa process is simple, there are no fees, and there is no need to pay taxes until your 183rd day of stay. In combination, its relatively cheap cost of living makes Georgia an excellent country to stay in as a digital nomad.

Spain

With a brand new digital nomad visa, this is a great time to live and work remotely from the warm shores of Spain. Designed to encourage entrepreneurship and the technology industry, the new visa is for freelancers and remote workers from outside of the European Economic Area (EEA) and can be renewed for up to 5 years. Besides, who doesn’t love the idea of working from a golden sand beach?

Croatia

The Balkan country of Croatia is well known for its beautiful pebbled coastlines, affordable travel and Game of Thrones. If you’re not a citizen of an EU country, have a monthly income of €2300 or more and work for a company outside of Croatia, then you can apply for the digital nomad visa.

There are so many other great options to explore while working remotely, including the Czech Republic, Barbados, Romania and Brazil. As this lifestyle becomes more common, more countries are looking to attract digital nomads. This makes the process of finding the right role and locations for you so much easier and I personally can’t wait to discover what is out there.