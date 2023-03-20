How to Spend 48 Hours in Cape Town

Words by Mahala Gainer

There is no shortage of things to do when you’re visiting Cape Town. Spending 48 hours in this city will only leave you wanting to return!

Day 1

Morning

Kick off your first day in Cape Town by snorkelling with the Cape Fur Seals at Hout Bay. Grab yourself a delicious breakfast wrap or croissant from The Pelican and take the short 10 minute walk down to the meeting point. The snorkelling tour takes around 2.5 hours and starts at 9:30am (or 12:30pm if you don’t like the early start!). Make sure you book ahead as it does sell out, I booked through CapeTown Bucketlist Adventures.

Afternoon

After your swim with the Cape Fur seals head to the nearby Bay Harbour Market for a bite to eat from the various food stalls and do a little bit of shopping. The market encompasses stalls selling all sorts of products such as art, ceramics, and various items of clothing.

Evening

Once you’re done exploring the markets, (and maybe had a shower after the snorkelling!), head back into the city to Addis in Cape Ethiopian Restaurant. The food in Cape Town is incredibly delicious, as well as multicultural. I fell in love with Ethiopian food at this restaurant and returned many times, it might be one of my favourite restaurants ever! I recommend getting the set menu, which includes multiple dishes served on injera (a fermented traditional Ethiopian crepe). All the food is gluten free, halal, and they have vegan options too! They also have fantastic cocktails.

Day 2

Morning

Get an early start and make your way to Table Mountain for a stunning hike. It should take roughly two hours but can take longer depending on your fitness levels. If you’d prefer to skip the hike, you can take the cable car up and walk around the top and enjoy the views. However, if you chose to hike your way up to the peak, I’d recommend taking the cable car back down to save time.

Afternoon

Head towards the Bo-Kaap neighbourhood and grab yourself some lunch at a local cafe such as Cafe Charles. Then, If you’re not too exhausted from your hike, take a free walking tour to explore the city. I would recommend the Bo-Kaap walking tour, which provides you with some interesting history of Cape Town, as well as the opportunity to see the colourful houses. Remember to tip your guide at the end – this is a full time job for many of them and they are usually excellent.

Evening

For your final night in Cape Town make your way to Mojo Market for dinner, which offers live music, food, and drinks. Try out Dashi Poké for a delicious poké bowl!

Cape Town has so much to do. If you’re a market lover, you could spend the whole 48 hours hopping around markets. If you end up with some extra time, the V&A waterfront has some amazing food (the seafood in Cape Town is amazing!). The Watershed is also an excellent place to purchase a handmade souvenir or to try the traditional delicacy of biltong (South African jerky).