Think Local While Global: Shopping Small Whilst Abroad

words and image by Eve Davies

While it is comforting to see familiar chain companies or franchises whilst in a foreign country, it is important to consider their impact on the local economy of your destination of choice.

I get it: you’re tired, sweaty, and starving after a long journey and the idea of a McDonald’s really hits the spot, but it’s not always the best decision to make. Shopping locally in smaller family-run businesses and street markets with local producers is a factor of sustainability that will not only make your trip more meaningful but also more eco-friendly and responsible as you support the local economy. Not forgetting that with smaller businesses you are likely to receive better quality foods, products, and services.



Whether you’re shopping, dining, exploring, or choosing a place to stay, making smaller but

impactful choices comes with a multitude of benefits and every small choice on your behalf contributes towards a larger impact.



So, let’s look at some ways you can help local economies on your next trip away…

Get Social: In our modern world, social media is perhaps the biggest advertising platform out there, hence, a great way to support small businesses is by engaging with them on social media platforms, be it Facebook, Instagram, or Trip Advisor. At the expense of a few seconds of your time, a like, tag, follow, or short review can go a long way in helping small businesses gain online visibility. Social media algorithms work in strange ways and this engagement really matters!

A good way of finding small business in the first place is through social media. I often use Trip Advisor or hashtags on Instagram when looking for places to eat when away and have come across some great finds from the UK to Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Word of mouth: Tell people you meet in the area about positive experiences you have with small, local businesses and encourage them to support them too. You can also recommend destinations and certain businesses to friends and family to encourage

them to visit.

Book locally owned accommodation: Choosing accommodation owned by locals rather than chain hotels comes with many benefits. While supporting independent rentals, you gain a better understanding of the culture and way of life in different countries. What’s more, owners are usually very handy when it comes to advice and recommendations in the local area, and you get a more homely, unique experience. Locally owned accommodation can be found on websites such as Airbnb. My friends and I once stayed in an Airbnb in Bali where the host was even kind enough to arrange our

transport to the airport.

Support local art: Who doesn’t love a souvenir? I am a sucker for hoarding keepsakes from my travels – plane, bus, or train tickets, wristbands, receipts, business cards, or sweet wrappers, you name it I’ve probably kept it – however buying from local artists and craftspeople is a great way to keep longer-lasting mementos from your trip. Their produce can be found at street markets and also make great gifts to take home to loved ones.

Furthermore, no matter the country, street markets are a great place to get to know the culture of your destination. They are haunts of art, authentic food, and unique gifts where you can fully immerse in local culture. Colourful, busy, sensory, and fascinating, street markets are perfect for photographers, foodies, and everyone in between.

My main message here is to give your money to those who need it, not to big corporations. Travelling or not, local shopping is a useful way to eat well, create less waste, support local traders, and reduce your carbon footprint.

Responsible shopping abroad is an opportunity to support local families, artists, producers, and businesspeople to give back to the country hosting you.

Next time you’re searching for some food, gifts, or things to do whilst abroad, I urge you to ‘think local while global’. Go small, go cultural, and fully immerse yourself in the destinations customs. Try the weird looking fish, buy the piece of art, join a walking tour (they are usually the best way to explore new places). The way I see it is, you can buy from big chains day-to-day at home, don’t waste the opportunity to try something new when abroad. Learn, connect, and grow.