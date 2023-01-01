TripAdvisor Top Travel Destinations 2022

words by Megha Roy

Ever since the pandemic came over the globe in 2020, travelling halted for millions of people for over a year. People seemed to have been caged in their homes, but in 2022, the scenario has seen a change. The world is recovering now and that has given the travel lovers the time and freedom to plan holidays. Trip Advisor, one of the leading travel websites, unveiled ‘The Best of the Best’ travel recommendations for the Traveller’s Choice Awards for 2022. The destinations list saw several Middle Eastern entries in addition to the ultramodern Dubai, which takes the top slot. The list this year includes popular tropical and desert retreats in addition to venerable European destinations.

The top spot is taken by Dubai followed by London, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, Bali in Indonesia, Crete in Greece, Rome in Italy, Istanbul in Turkey, Paris in France, and Hurghada in Egypt.

Incidentally Dubai has been a place which has attracted tourists even during the pandemic and is a cutting-edge metropolis with everything one could want, including stunning hotels, fine food, and golden beaches. The weather and climate are opposite to that of the United Kingdom, which is one of the most attractive reasons for British travellers to visit. Apart from that the glamorisation of Dubai through celebrities, media, music videos and reality shows such as Dubai bling has made it a must-visit for people today.



The second most loved place has been London. For many British travellers, it is a place for weekend leisure or day trips. With its beautiful views and tourist attraction hotspots such as Big ben, the London Eye, Westminster Abbey, Buckingham palace and more, London remains a place that British people visit throughout the year.



Moving away from the domestic hotspot, Mexico has been climbing places and has two of its places in the top ten destinations this year. Cancun is a destination for spring breakers, yet this is only a small portion of the story. The city is one of Mexico’s all-around jewels; it was almost designed for vacations with some of the most luxurious Caribbean beaches can be found here.The Museo Subacuático de Arte, which has more than 500 underwater sculptures, is a delight for snorkelers and scuba divers equally with its abundance of marine life. Cabu on the other end is a destination where the native flavours come to life, as the desert, sea, and mountains converge. Explore some of the greatest marine life at Cabo Pulmo, take a swim in the hot springs at El Chorro, or go to a waterfall in the desert at Canyon of the Fox. When you’ve gotten your fill of exploration, travel into the city to refuel on local delicacies like chocolate clams, tostadas of fresh seafood, and insanely delicious fish tacos. This attracts the British travellers as these are some of the things that they are unable to enjoy due to the weather conditions in the UK.



Continuing the love for hot countries amongst travellers, Crete and Bali are places that have seen a rise in British tourists this year. As the largest island of Greece, Crete is a paradise for tourists looking for sunshine, beaches, seeped in culture. Bali offers surfers and sunbathers glittering beaches. At the heart of the island, Ubud’s historic temples and burgeoning health sector pull tourists from far and near. These factors combined to justify the reasons Britishers love to get away for holidays to these two places.



The huge city of Rome, which comes next on the list, continues to be one of the most important destinations in the world because of its flawless fusion of marvels from the Old World and contemporary delights – something most British travellers love to experience as it still sparks the essence of the Renaissance.

One of the most multicultural destinations on the list is Istanbul, which has had numerous civilizations leave their imprint over the years. Exploring its halls now will allow one to feel their the neighbourhoods’ impacts first hand. It’s simple to understand why tourists claim that Istanbul isn’t just one city, but multiple cities within one. It is a place where British people find different cultures and remains the reason for its attraction.



Second-to-last on the list, Paris entices with its exquisite small cobblestone roads, the delectable patisseries around every corner, and the cosy little bistros that call with a glass of Beaujolais. Britishers have long loved this place for its cuisine and fashion style and continue to do so in 2022.

Now last but not least, Hurghada, near Egypt’s Red Sea Coast, has become a popular tourist destination for the British thanks to its stunning coral reefs and blue seas, which are ideal for windsurfing.

After surveying the entire list, it is clear to see that British travellers want to visit places that offer something completely different to offer in terms of climate, culture or cuisine. This might be due to the harsh winter conditions in the UK. Overall cultural refreshment is a factor that ticks the boxes of the travellers when these lists are collated. It will be interesting to see how the travel scene unfolds over the next year.