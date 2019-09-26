Cardiff’s Student-Friendly Beauticians

Intro by Sophie Coombs

Freshers and returning beauty-addicts alike will understand the struggle of having to move away from your beloved home salon/beautician. Not only is it traumatic to cheat on your beauty salon at home, it is also a nightmare finding the right new salon for you and your student budget. Never fear, though, because at Quench we’re here to help you and your neverending scroll to find the beautician… here are Cardiff’s most student-friendly beauticians, recommended by students for students.

Uni Hair and Beauty

By Lois Brooks

What’s not to love about going straight from the salon to Y Plas? On the bottom floor of our own Students’ Union is the ‘Uni Hair & Beauty’ salon; whilst being privately owned, it is the perfect place for a quick makeover. Added stress of where the ideal place is to get your roots done or a manicure is not what you need after moving away from home, so being located at the heart of the University, even a fresher cannot miss this opportunity. Uni Hair & Beauty offers a range of treatments including manicures and pedicures as well as all the hair treatments you could desire. If your student loan can stretch for a monthly mani, then the cost is just £15.00 or £13.60 with a valid student ID card. Of course, you can spoil yourself also with a cut and finish for £35.00/ 28.00. What better place to celebrate finishing an assignment than with a full body massage- deluxe student living! For more information and some pictures of their work, check out their Instagram page @unisaloncardiff.

Fleur Nails Studio

By Laura Dittmer

Located in Castle Emporium, the Fleur Studio offers gel and acrylic nail services. Gels range from £16-£35, depending on how extravagant or intricate you want to go with glitters and nail art. A full set of acrylics starts at £35. Book on a Tuesday to get a 10% student discount. What started out as uni student, qualified nail technician and entrepreneur Poppy bringing her nail kit to my halls in Taly, has become a new nail studio in Cardiff staffed by four additional freshly trained students. These girls will make you feel welcome and pampered right away, delivering beautiful nails of superb quality that’ll last weeks.

Follow @poppyfleurnails and @fleur.studios for news and nail envy / inspiration.

Alice Baldwin MUA

By Alice Baldwin

If you’re looking to get your makeup done for an upcoming event, or just fancy treating yourself for a change, wouldn’t you prefer one of your contemporaries who knows the latest trends to do it for you? As wonderful as some of the salons are, their focus is more on treatments, such as tinting, waxing, tanning and nails etc. Staff are usually older and their prices are often higher than the student budget can afford.

I have always had a passion for makeup, and in the summer of 2018 I completed an intensive accredited MUA course, covering a variety of looks and techniques. From there, I have slowly but surely started to build up my own stand-alone MUA business called AliceBaldwinMUA, aimed at students. My price is fixed at just £16 for full glam with lashes, which is about half of what other makeup artists would charge.

I can cater for all makeup looks, understanding which styles will suit your colouring and features. I tailor the look for specific events such as a regular club night out, festivals, events like Cirque du Sol and the more glamorous departmental balls at Christmas and in Spring term. My Instagram is AliceBaldwinMUA; from there you can browse through my page, book appointments and contact me. This year I am located on Pentyrch Street in Cathays. As a student myself I obviously have to keep to my lecture schedule, however I will always try to find a time that suits us both.

Style Hair and Beauty

By Emily Stanton

Style Hair and Beauty really is a hidden gem amongst Cathays. They offer a wide range of services from waxing, nails and eyelash extensions all at amazing prices and an additional 20% discount for students! Not only are the prices budget friendly but the staff here really are wonderful. They’re incredibly kind and welcoming, going out of their way to make sure you can get an appointment at the time that works best for you. They are a firm favourite amongst my household and we’re always telling anyone who will listen to get their beauty treatments from here! You can find more out about Style at stylecardiff.co.uk.