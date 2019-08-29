Festival Fashion: Boomtown and Boardies

Introduction by Sophie Coombs

Earlier in August, we introduced you to our Festival Fashion series. We started out with our very own Emily’s style at Truck Festival and now we’re heading to Boomtown and Boardmasters!

Boomtown – Words by Elly Savva Coyle

My festival fashion icon is my boyfriend’s younger sister Sophie, an 18 year old who has just finished her A-Levels and is now spending her summer going from festival to festival! She prepares for these by planning out themed ‘looks’ complete with extravagant accessories, sparkles, and playful make-up. This makes getting ready at a festival really easy for her, as when she wakes up in the morning she simply decides which ‘look’ she feels like wearing that day and keeps the same outfit on right through into the night (indecisive and unorganised people like me, take note). Sophie buys all her clothes second-hand, either from charity shops or through sellers on depop. This results in an individual, eclectic wardrobe that doesn’t break the bank and also helps to save the planet.

Here are a few of the looks she planned out for Boomtown festival in Matterley Estate, Hampshire. Boomtown is centred around reggae, roots, and bass-focused music. The festival creates an immersive world that becomes the backdrop for a revolutionary story that has evolved since its creation in 2009. Complete with themed districts ranging from ‘Olde-English’ towns to dystopian, post-apocalyptic scenes, Boomtown is an entrancing experience like no other.

Day 1 – Thursday 8th August

On the first morning when the excitement is high and the rucksack has been stuffed with pringles and vodka, Sophie gets in the festival spirit before heading off by cracking open the eyeliner and glitter. Is there really a better way to prepare? Lines, sequins, sparkles and luminous colours combine to make her face radiate festival magic. Paired with a full neon yellow outfit and chunky necklaces and earrings, she heads to Boomtown festival with a bang.

Day 2 – Friday 9th August

As the festival is hitting full-swing, Sophie pairs a crop-top and trackies to allow for total raving freedom. Whilst being practical, this look is also so much fun as neon pink is paired with aquatic fish and statement jewellery! Combined with a comfy pair of trainers (and maybe a poncho considering the unpredictable nature of British weather), this groovy look will last as Sophie parties until the early hours of the morning.

Day 3 – Sunday 10th August

Now fully into the festival spirit, Sophie wears one of her most eye-catching festival ensembles as she displays the full spectrum of neon colours! A tie-dye style netted top is partnered with a cascading ankle-length green tutu and pink tights, making her stand out in any festival crowd as she enjoys her time feeling free.

Boardmasters

Words by Lottie Ennis

Day 1 – Saturday 9th August

Festival fashion is in my opinion a once in a lifetime (or summer) opportunity to experiment and go completely beyond your comfort zone. Unfortunately, the festival I was meant to be attending, Boardmasters, this year was cancelled due to extreme weather. I had already planned my outfits though so I have still provided a rundown of what I was going to wear in the hope that seeing myself in these outfits makes me feel like I went to a festival. Now, the main item I wanted to wear was my reversible tie-dye hat from Nastygal. On trend at the moment, bucket hats are both practical for hot weather and elevating an outfit. Paired with some denim mom shorts which can be worn both by the beach and to the silent disco, they give a laid back vibe. My black floral bandeau is from Miss Selfridge and works for both day and night (perfect for limited packing options).

Day 2 – Sunday 10th August

Whilst my red sheer floral top is from Primark with a red bandeau from Tophop paired underneath. Both of these looks match with my personal aesthetic which is quite girly with lots of florals and bright colours whilst also being slightly more practical for a day of festival activities.