Far from being just a day to celebrate St Valentine, the 14th of February is also Library Lovers’ Day – the perfect time to reflect on books about love! Our contributors have discussed their favourite books about love and romance, and why they hold a special place in their hearts.

Milk Fed- Melissa Broder

by Laura Mae

Possible trigger warning: Disordered eating.

One of my favourite ‘romantic’ novels is ‘Milk Fed’ by Melissa Broder. Now, I use the word ‘romantic’ with a heavy pinch of salt, because the book covers so much more than that. The protagonist, Rachel, is a Jewish woman who has all but declared calorie restriction her new religion, and follows obsessively strict food rituals. Rachel soon meets Miriam, an Orthodox Jewish woman who works at her favourite frozen yoghurt shop, and is seemingly intent on feeding Rachel, even when she doesn’t want to be fed. As the novel progresses, Miriam liberates Rachel from her strict diet and Rachel falls in love, both with Miriam and with eating. Unlike many romance novels though, the book does not end with a happily ever after, in fact Broder ends the book in probably the least satisfying way possible.

One of the things that draws me to this book though, is the fact that it isn’t just a love story. It presents so many themes: self-confidence issues, disordered eating, struggles with faith– the love story is just one segment of an umbrella of themes and discussions. Broder’s writing style is scathingly funny, wildly erotic and quite visceral at times, which is something that makes this an even more interesting read. Many have been put off by the shocking nature of some sections of the book, alongside the very clearly Oedipal imagery that Broder uses in some of the food-centric erotic descriptions – for me though, it brings a fresh and interesting twist to the somewhat tired romance genre.

Milk Fed is not a book for the faint hearted, but if willing to endure the visceral imagery, readers can enjoy a brave and well-written queer love story– perfect for those who are sick of generic, repetitive, heteronormative narratives.

Brother of the More Famous Jack – Barabara Trapido

by Ella Freeman

There is more to Valentine’s Day than romance, and to call Brother of the More Famous Jack a romance is to sell it short. In her 1982 debut, Barbara Trapido provides a narrative spanning a number of years, traversing countries, and populated by a network of characters bursting with idiosyncrasy, intellect, and humour. Nevertheless, tucked in amongst this world of literary references and fierce family debates, there is a great deal of romance – romance as diverse as the landscape of the novel.

The novel follows Katherine Browne, an eighteen year old girl with a ‘showy habit… to be always quoting poetry’, and her various entanglements with the eccentric Goldman family. The Goldmans, crammed into their charmingly dilapidated Sussex farmhouse, are bawdy, passionate, and loud. Through the family, Katherine is introduced to a different way of living – a bohemian, exuberant life where love is displayed freely. There are echoes of Brideshead Revisited in the dynamic between Katherine and the Goldmans, albeit with more levity and less Catholicism.

Rather than presenting a single romance by which to frame the protagonist’s coming of age, Katherine’s life is instead punctuated by a profusion of romantic endeavours. The novel is defined by Katherine’s infatuation with men, an infatuation that she makes no attempt to hide: ‘The year I went to Italy… I went through about thirty men in less than a year’. The lengths she will go to for romance are a driving force behind her actions, but the formative relationships with which Trapido enthrals the reader are not exclusively sexual. Specifically, through Katherine’s relationship with the matriarchal Jane Goldman, we see perhaps the most integral love story of the novel – a relationship shared by two women, defined by respect, admiration, and joy.

Whilst Brother of the More Famous Jack is not a simple romance, its tender and emotionally devastating portrait of a woman navigating the many facets of love is perfect reading for Valentine’s Day – it is a celebration of living life romantically.

You and Me On Vacation – Emily Henry

By Jess Margetson

You and Me on Vacation by Emily Henry, is the ultimate summer read if you’re looking for a book to warm up to during these winter months. Similar to Henry’s first book, Beach Read, this romantic comedy captures the attention of readers with its hot summer setting, searing sexual tension, and a range of nuanced emotions between its lovable lead characters, who may or may not end up together.

Set over the span of ten summers, You and Me on Vacation follows Poppy and Alex, two best friends who manage their changing friendship and affections for one another while vacationing in different parts of the world. When the pair unexpectedly first met as freshmen at the University of Chicago, they despised each other. After their unpleasant first meeting, they had little interest in staying in touch due to having almost nothing in common. As many of us grow into adulthood, it is only natural for friendships to fade and people to grow apart. Despite this, fate had other ideas for Poppy and Alex as they’re still in one another’s lives today, twelve years on – albeit only just.

Poppy’s humorous and self-deprecating narration lets us know very early on in the story that something happened between the pair to alter their strong bond. Even though Poppy sorely needed her closest friend, something happened that was bad enough to cause them to break off communication. Poppy seemed unsure how she could possibly rekindle their friendship. Apart from her career, Poppy doesn’t feel like she has much to be proud of as a travel writer who has spent the previous ten years jet setting across the globe. Alex accepts her invitation to accompany her on one last outing, which will either enable them to mend or destroy their relationship forever.