Preview | South Wales Wellness Show

By Ilona Cabral

An interview with the event organiser, Gaia Love, for the upcoming South Wales Wellness Show.

What is the significance of this event to you?

This South Wales Wellness Show event has huge significance to me and its is really in line with my ethos and my passion, which is to promote and create heart focused community building, awaken and evolve consciousness and most of all empower people through guidance, healing and teachings. The South Wales Wellness society is a huge holistic, health and well-being gayer that has one hundred different Exhibitors and two separate room for experiential workshop and educational talks throughout the day. Some examples of what the show will feature include:

Holistic & Alternative Therapies

Psychic Readers

Spiritual Arts & Crafts

Nutrition/ Wellness /Organic & Vegan Health & Beauty Products

Spiritual Jewellery

Crystals

Aura Photography

I also teach Shamanism and Ecstatic Dance Workshops focused on earth based ecstatic practices, positive transformation and the awakening of creative energy and power.

What do you hope to achieve?

I hope that people attending will experience a great transformational day, learn new helpful knowledge, make heart focused connections as together we are stronger. The South Wales Wellness Show aim to facilitate wonderful experiences: Psychic Readings, healing taster sessions and attendees will find some wonderful organic natural goodies to buy.

How did you become interested in holistic health and wellbeing?

I became interested in Holistic Health and Wellbeing at the age of 18 when I did my Reiki one and started researching esoteric wisdom. Since then I trained in many other different healing modalities such a shamanism and hypnotherapy. I currently teach Shamanism and Ecstatic Dance Workshops at Yurt In The City and The Tramshed Studio Cardiff

What are three tips would you give students to help them lead a more physically and emotionally healthy life?

Tips on how to lead a more physically and emotionally healthy life:

Develop a daily power practice such as Qi -gong or Breathwork Go for regular walks in nature Keep a journal: a goals to do list, create vision boards for your goals and put them on the wall.

Event details

South Wales Wellness Show

Date: 16th March 10-5pm

Location: The Great Hall, Cardiff