The Importance of Kilo Sales

Words by Sophie Coombs

This year at Quench Fashion, we’re working towards loving the planet in every fashionable and beautiful way we can. At the end of my first year of uni, I decided to join to #fastfashionrebellion and no longer buy first-hand items of clothing – not only is this great for our earth (the fast fashion industry is actually the main culprit for our environmental crisis), second-hand clothes are super cool and very unique. Oh, and did I mention shopping second-hand is amazing for the old bank balance? Luckily for us Cardiff students, a Kilo Sale is coming right to our doorstep on 29thSeptember.

If you’re wondering what a Kilo Sale is…

Kilo Sales are relatively self-explanatory; Emily from Cardiff’s Kilo Sale puts it ever so understandable for us, “we have a ‘pay by weight’ set up, you can get a LOT more for your money than on the high street…we [also] have weigh stations at the event too so you can check your weight as you shop.”

Just how much more can you grab?

Emily has once again made it pretty straightforward for us to see the benefits of shopping at a Kilo Sale. Here are their average prices:

90s nylon bombers and branded sweatshirts, £7-8

T-shirts, blouses, skirts, shorts, £3-4

Headscarves, 50p

When you think about these prices for good quality (and often branded) clothing items and the ethics of shopping second-hand, it really is a no-brainer. Now that my fast fashion rebellion is in full swing I can’t believe I ever used to give my hard-earned money to the likes of Missguided and Pretty Little Thing, who are the brands most notorious for their churning out of new items, not to mention their appalling treatment of staff.

Speaking of the #fastfashionrebellion…

As someone who is actively trying to boycott fast fashion companies, and I know many others are too, I was interested in finding out if this has impacted the popularity of kilo sales. When asking Emily, she responded:

“[The #fastfashionrebellion has] really made people wake up to how bad fast fashion is. It’s so inspiring to see so many young shoppers considering where they buy items from. I think buying vintage is an amazing way to shop anyway, this stuff has been around for decades and is still such good quality, so much better than buying a top you wear once [before] it falls apart!”

If you’re wanting to start your fight against the fast fashion industry, want to be most sustainable, find some new groovy garms or simply have a mooch in the hopes of saving some cash then a Kilo Sale is absolutely for you. Vintage Kilo Sale alone saves over 10,000 tonnes of fashion from going into landfill each year – think about how much more could be done if we all tried to be a little more considerate with our shopping habits!

More info?

Cardiff’s Kilo Sale will be making its return on the 29thSeptember, they see over 150,000 customers annually and charge only £15 for one kilo of clothing(!!!). If you’re interested, you can buy tickets right here http://buytickets.at/thevintageclothingkilosale1/283909and can get 50% off your ticket with the code QUENCH. Yep, that means you’re paying £1.50 to access endless amounts of vintage and retro (not to mention sustainable) goodness. If you want to get your hands on some old but gold goods, then head on down to Cornerstone Cardiff and save the planet and your wallet.

If you plan on attending the Kilo Sale and do grab any goodies, don’t forget to use the hashtag #fastfashionrebellion to share how great shopping sustainable can be!