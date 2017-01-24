Cardiff’s biggest grime night… WILEY

Grime king pin Wiley is heading to Cardiff on the 5th February fresh of the back of his new album ‘Godfather’; which has been lauded in the press and reached number 9 in the UK album chart, his highest charting album to date. Joining him is President T of Meridian Crew fame and Cardiff’s own Astroid Boys.

Expect to see a mix from Wiley’s back catalogue from his early Eskiboy days, to his chart hits such as ‘Wearing my rolex’ and ‘Heatwave’ with an array of tracks from his 2017 album ‘Godfather’ in what will probably be the biggest grime night in Cardiff this year. It is not one to miss!

Matt Cory