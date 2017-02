This week, Xpress Radio has launched its new Canadian programme exchange, London Cafe.

Produced by Montreal’s CISM 89.3 FM, London Cafe brings you the best new indie-pop-rock, electro, hip hop and other British music styles presented in French by Brice Galland and Mélanie Lapierre. Expect lots of music and interviews by independent artists from the UK scene.

Catch London Cafe on Xpress Radio every Friday night from midnight until 1:30 AM. Listen to the first episode below!