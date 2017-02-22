Cardiff Student Elections 2017

It’s election week here at Cardiff Students’ Union and we’ve grilled every candidate so that you can get a better picture of who’s in the running to represent you next year. Below are podcasts which feature interviews with each candidate running for each post. You’re able to vote every day this week up until 5 PM on Friday the 24th online or by visiting a polling booth in the Students’ Union.
Know the Facts
Be sure to check out what each candidate’s ideas and principles are in the 2017 Manifesto Booklet.
Students’ Union President
VP Education
VP Heath Park Campus
VP Postgraduate Studies
VP Societies
VP Sports and AU President
VP Welfare
Black and Ethnic Minorities Officer
International Students’ Officer
Mental Health Officer
Students with Disabilities Officer
Make your Choice
Now that you’ve heard from each candidate, it’s time to vote. Head over to the Students’ Union website or stop at a polling booth anytime up until 5 PM on the 24th of February to cast your vote. Every student at Cardiff University can vote so make your voice heard and ensure that your Students’ Union is run the way you want it to be.
Add Comment