Welsh Language Music Day // Dydd Miwsig Cymru

10th of February marks Welsh Language Music day, a time to celebrate music of all genres from all across Wales which are sung in Welsh. This year, Cardiff University Students’ Union’s Welsh Language Officer, Osian Wyn Morgan, teamed up with Xpress Radio to mark the occasion.

Throughout Friday, Xpress Radio played a selection of popular welsh music compiled into a playlist. See our playlist on SoundCloud

For all you welsh speakers (or just music lovers) check out the our specialist 2 hour welsh language music show from Aled Russell and Harri Hughes (see below)

