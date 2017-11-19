The Annual General Meeting 2017

It’s that time of year again! On Thursday 23rd November, students will decide on the future of Cardiff Students’ Union for the next year.

Xpress Xtra will bring you LIVE coverage from the Great Hall, with proceedings beginning at 5.30pm.

This year there are 5 tabled motions:

Muslim Students to be better represented by the Students’ Union

Make Cardiff University Students’ Union a Living Wage Employer

Students consulted at every level: A seat on UEB

Real financial support for postgraduates in need

Changes to VP Societies and VP Welfare

You can read the full detailed description of each motion here.

Our CSM sister Gair Rhydd will also be live tweeting the event over on their Twitter.