Cardiff University Ladies triumphed emphatically over University of Reading Ladies 135-38 in the BUCS Cup today.

The CU girls overpowered their Reading rivals in all 3 disciplines;

Foil: 45-3

Sabre: 45-17

Épée: 45-18

Catch the highlights over on CUTV’s YouTube channel, as well as the interviews with the team captains.

You can listen to the full match with commentary here: