Sport on Xpress

Sport is back on Xpress Radio!

That’s right, alongside our 3 weekly shows we will now be streaming LIVE AU sports commentaries on Xpress Xtra, and we’ll be bringing you videos of the match reports right here on our new Sport page!

We are aiming to provide comprehensive coverage of as many AU sports teams’ home games as possible over the course of this academic year.

Keep an eye out for highlight reels from our CSM sister CUTV along the way.

Sports coming soon to Xtra:

Football

Rugby

Lacrosse

If you would like to have your sport covered by Xpress Radio, please email us at: sport@xpressradio.co.uk