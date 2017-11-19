The Specialist Takeover is Here!

On Saturday, November 25th, we interrupt your regular programming to bring you 24 hours of SPECIALIST music!

Xpress Radio will be live for 24 hours to bring you a selection of some of the best tunes of all time. If COUNTRY makes your lines dance, if INDIE is your aesthetic, if DAD MUSIC (wait, what?!) is your jam, then Xpress Radio is the station for you! Tune in over on our LISTEN page throughout the day to hear your favourite genres.

We are putting ourselves through our paces in order to raise some money for our station. We are in the unfortunate position whereby our ancient equipment is giving up on us. In order to be able to continue broadcasting, we are relying on your generosity and love of radio.

You can read our full story on our GoFundMe page and donate to us there. Thank you for your generosity and enjoy the MUSIC!

SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

12pm – Saturday Alternative /// Munro, Freyja & Emilia

1pm – Acappella Live

2pm – Decade /// Jessica & Joanne

3pm – Alt Rock Hour /// Vicky, Charlie & Rory

4pm – International Groove /// Curtis & Ed

5pm – The Cousins

6pm – House & Dance /// Gareth & Tristan

7pm – Yeezy Takeover /// Emma

8pm – Nostalgic Rock /// Michael

9pm – New Indie Age /// Keiran

10pm – The Hardcore Show /// Ned

11pm – Ska Hour /// Rachael

SUNDAY