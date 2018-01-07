SAVE XPRESS – Xmas Single Release

It’s here! What you’ve all been so anxiously waiting for has arrived!

The Xpress Xmas single has finally been released! This has all been possible thanks to your generosity over at our GoFundMe page! Although we didn’t make our official stretch goal for our single, we were so thankful that we decided to go ahead and ‘bless’ your ears with our soothing tones accompanying Band Aid’s tune.

So have a watch over on our YouTube above and once again – thanks for your generosity! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all of us at Xpress Radio.

Performed by Xpress Exec 2017

Written and directed by Emma McGuigan

Produced by Michael Ash

Filmed by Adam Thomas