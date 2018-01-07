Blog News Xpress Xmas

SAVE XPRESS – Xmas Single Release

2 weeks ago
It’s here! What you’ve all been so anxiously waiting for has arrived!

The Xpress Xmas single has finally been released! This has all been possible thanks to your generosity over at our GoFundMe page! Although we didn’t make our official stretch goal for our single, we were so thankful that we decided to go ahead and ‘bless’ your ears with our soothing tones accompanying Band Aid’s tune.

So have a watch over on our YouTube above and once again – thanks for your generosity! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all of us at Xpress Radio.

Performed by Xpress Exec 2017
Written and directed by Emma McGuigan
Produced by Michael Ash
Filmed by Adam Thomas

Michael Ash

Head of Production & Station Sound Co-ordinator 2017/18

Do you care about Xpress Radio?

Help us to raise funds to upgrade our steadily deteriorating studio.

Thank you.

