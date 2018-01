The weekend of November 25th saw our highly successful Specialist Takeover raise over £2000 for our station.

Members were on air from 12pm on Saturday 25th all the way through to 1pm on Sunday 26th, dedicating their days to the cause of helping raise funds for Xpress Radio.

Here are some highlights from those 24 hours. As you would expect, everyone went a little crazy…

Special thanks to Milo Moran for putting together this highlight reel.