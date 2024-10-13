Greener Choices for Brighter Futures

Since the dawn of the new millennium, climate change has been a constant fixture in public discourse, shaping how world governments pass legislation and interact within the global markets, as well as how we as individuals come to terms with the very real fact that our resources are finite.

It’s become an important factor in the way we lead our lives, the first thing we think of when we’re switching on the electricity in the morning, and the last thing at night when we’re going to bed. “Did I use the right recycling bin for that can?” “Do I have to take the plastic window out of my Tesco meal deal?” In a press release by the local authority in 2021, it was revealed that Wales’ capital releases 1,626,056 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year, a staggering figure that has spurred Cardiff residents into taking action against excess emissions. These small acts of climate awareness—buying more sustainably-grown produce, riding a bike or using public transport, turning the heating down—have a transformative impact on the city in the long term, ensuring that the next generations will enjoy the same access we were granted to green and pollution free spaces.

Councillor De’Ath, a cabinet minister for climate change and a prominent figure within Cardiff council’s plans for climate reform mirrored this sentiment, commenting “Nobody can do everything, but everyone can do something—every green choice helps”.

Statistics from the OFNS suggest this climate anxiety is a UK-wide phenomenon, with over 75% of people from Britain concerned about climate change and its effects, a figure reflected at government level through the local authority’s strategic response to the crisis titled One Planet Cardiff. This ambitious plan sets out a vision for a carbon-neutral Cardiff by 2030. In its action plan, it outlines a heavy list of changes to key infrastructure, including energy, transport, food, and housing—suggesting a need for long-term solutions, as opposed to short-term fixes. So far into its tenure, One Planet Cardiff has succeeded in a number of different areas, most notably the planting of 80,000 new trees around the city and the switching of all street lighting to LED bulbs in order to cut emissions. This is furthered by the construction of new low-carbon council housing, complete with electric vehicle charging points, solar panels, and heat pumps. Perhaps most useful to university students, the council has also built seven miles of a new cycle network physically separated from other road users—perfect for students who use a bike to commute long distances, proving that greener changes are beneficial to a variety of people at every stage of their lives.

Councillor De’ath made clear that these projects are the “tip of a very large iceberg” and stated that Cardiff was now in possession of Wales’ largest collection of electric vehicles. With many more changes promised by the council to the six hundred services it delivers, it provides a beacon of hope for a brighter future for those bogged down by climate stress over the declining state of our natural environment. However, the key statement still remains: it is up to us to make greener decisions now, so that later we can enjoy the benefits of a happier and more sustainable world.

Ruby Lucas | Contributor