Reform UK announces Daniel Thomas as leader for Wales

By Ifan Meredith & Olivia Griffin
The former Barnet council leader, Daniel Thomas has been announced as the Welsh leader for Reform UK.
Speaking at a press conference in Newport today, Thomas said that in Wales, “good opportunities in Wales are few and far between.”
“Asking again, what opportunities exist to young adults, will my boys want to stay in the Green Green Grass Of Home?”
“The labour party has decimated Wales through inertia and managed decline” adding that “Welsh children are being let down by an education system which achieves the poorest results in the UK”
Born in the Valleys to a family of miners, Daniel Thomas went to London where he became a Cabinet member and Leader of Barnet Council.
Speaking on Thursday morning he said that he has “come back to where I belong.”
Thomas says he has “kept abreast of Welsh politics”, and states he is “very informed” about the political scene in the country.
“I’m not a hardline dictator”. Farage insists that Thomas and his party would be able to set Welsh policy.
Thomas attacked Labour and Plaid Cymru, claiming they are waging war on motorists, and criticises Plaid’s pro-independence stance.
A round of applause was given after Thomas said that the people of Wales were concerned about immigration, and for accusing businesses like barber shops of being “fronts for illegal activity.”
James Evans
In another announcement, Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, announced that the MS for Brecon and Radnorshire, James Evans has joined the party.
This comes after his whip was removed by the Conservative leader, Darren Miller following speculation that he was in talks with Farage’s party.
Both Evans and Farage denied these talks had taken place before the announcement was made on Thursday.
He previously said on ITV’s Sharp End in 2025 that “Reform UK doesn’t have a plan for Wales.”