Reform UK announces Daniel Thomas as leader for Wales

Speaking at a press conference in Newport today, Thomas said that in Wales, “good opportunities in Wales are few and far between.”

“Asking again, what opportunities exist to young adults, will my boys want to stay in the Green Green Grass Of Home?”

“The labour party has decimated Wales through inertia and managed decline” adding that “Welsh children are being let down by an education system which achieves the poorest results in the UK”

Born in the Valleys to a family of miners, Daniel Thomas went to London where he became a Cabinet member and Leader of Barnet Council.

Speaking on Thursday morning he said that he has “come back to where I belong.”

Thomas says he has “kept abreast of Welsh politics”, and states he is “very informed” about the political scene in the country.

“I’m not a hardline dictator”. Farage insists that Thomas and his party would be able to set Welsh policy.

Thomas attacked Labour and Plaid Cymru, claiming they are waging war on motorists, and criticises Plaid’s pro-independence stance.

A round of applause was given after Thomas said that the people of Wales were concerned about immigration, and for accusing businesses like barber shops of being “fronts for illegal activity.”