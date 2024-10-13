Did Lordes Pure Heroine Change the Landscape of Pop Music?

Whilst scrolling through social media the other week I saw a post commemorating the 11th Anniversary of the release of Lordes debut album Pure Heroine. Fans and critics alike were praising the album for its lasting impact on the modern-day music landscape. Reflecting on the album I wanted to further explore its continued influence and why I, like many others, hail Pure Heroine as a vastly defining album of the 2010s. With its sound still impacting the way music sounds 11 years later Lorde certainly left her distinct mark on the landscape of pop.

Let’s take a trip back to 2013. When the chorus of “Royals” first hit the airwaves, it was clear that pop music was in for a major shake-up. Lorde, a 16-year-old from New Zealand, didn’t just sound different; her whole aesthetic was a bold departure from the glittering norm of chart-toppers previous. Critics praised her for “keeping her clothes on,” a compliment that now feels a bit cringe-worthy and more than a little misogynistic. With her enigmatic persona and a commitment to maintaining her privacy, Lorde’s stage name became more than just a brand—it was a symbol of mystery that drew listeners in. “Royals” burst onto the scene and flipped the script on what pop could be. Instead of the usual party vibes and glitzy lifestyles, here was a teenager, raw and unfiltered, calling out the excesses of pop culture. It was a refreshing slap in the face to everything we thought we knew about mainstream music.

Fast forward a few years, and you can see Lorde’s influence everywhere. Look at Billie Eilish—her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, is steeped in that same introspective vibe. Billie’s music feels like a diary entry set to beats that might keep you up at night. She’s embraced a sound that prioritizes mood and honesty over traditional pop polish, just like Lorde did. It’s almost as if Billie took the torch from Lorde, weaving those raw feelings into tracks that resonate with a new generation. And then there’s Olivia Rodrigo, If you listen closely, you can hear the echoes of Lorde in Olivia’s emotionally charged lyrics and catchy hooks. Olivia has mentioned how much Lorde’s music impacted her writing, and it shows. With her blend of heartbreak and youthful angst, Olivia perfectly captures the essence of Pure Heroine.

Lorde made it clear that you don’t need a perfect image or a flashy persona to connect with listeners. Authenticity became the new cool, and it opened the door for a wave of artists who prioritize realness over the usual glamour. As we watch Billie, Olivia, and others carve out their spaces in the pop landscape, it’s impossible not to recognize the impact of Pure Heroine. In a world that often pushes for perfection, her music reminds us to embrace our quirks and flaws something we can all celebrate. As I celebrate the anniversary of Pure Heroine’s release, it’s hard to overstate its influence. Lorde transformed pop into a space where teenage girls could be the protagonists, rather than mere objects. Her raspy, theatrical vocals have inspired a new wave of artists like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, who continue to push the boundaries of the genre and will continue to pave the way for new boundary-pushing artists.

Emily Clegg | Opinion Editor