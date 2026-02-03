Ozempic: Skinny Never Really Went Out of Fashion

Thinness has been commodified, repackaged and sold back to us as ‘diet culture’, ‘clean eating’ and now weight loss drugs – but was it ever really gone? Whilst we preached inclusivity, the fatphobia that seeped deep into our culture never fully went away. Yes, it may have been more acceptable to be on the bigger side, but that was never perceived as the end goal – skinny always came out on top. The expectations we put on larger people were still tied to a thinness-first mentality we never truly let go of.

We are now seeing people like Lola Young, who exploded onto the music scene last year, being met with huge backlash. And it’s not her music people are criticising her for, but instead aiming their comments at her body and unconventional look.

Realistically, if she’d gotten popular six or seven years ago, we wouldn’t hear half as much about her looks as we do now, representing the shifting of our beauty standards once again.

Due to their current craze, 2024 saw global shortages of Ozempic and other GLP-1s. Diabetics, who desperately needed them, couldn’t get a hold of a drug essential to their health, which reduces the risk of heart attack and strokes. The shortages also meant that some diabetics were forced into buying it privately.