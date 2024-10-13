The Penguin: Can Gotham’s New Crime Boss Stand Out in a Post-Batman World?

Titled ‘After Hours’, the first episode of HBO’s new mini-series The Penguin opens with its titular character brooding over Gotham City at sunset. News reports play in between shots of Oz Cobb aka ‘The Penguin’, played by Collin Farrell. The news details the aftermath of Gotham being flooded by the Riddler, in The Batman (2022).

Batman is mentioned by name in this news report but has not been mentioned since- in the two episodes at the time of writing this. This acknowledgement of the previous film’s events suggests that the mini-series is set in a Gotham shaped by Batman’s actions. But can it survive without the appearance of the superhero icon? The show portrays Gotham as one of fear, darkness and anxiety, exacerbated by the catastrophic flooding. When we compare it to Tim Burton’s Gotham in The Batman (1989) and The Batman Returns (1992), we see a far edgier image of the city. Burton’s iteration appears lifted from a cartoon, with exaggerated gothic architecture and animated villains.

While there has been an increasingly dark visual imagery and tone since the Christopher Nolan films, The Penguin appears overtly inspired by the neo-noir genre, in both style and theme. Watching the show feels more like viewing a Scorsese mob thriller than a superhero film. This is beneficial to the show as it allows it to stand out in an oversaturated genre.

Despite the show’s variation from the conventions of superhero adaptation, its success also relies largely on the comic book tradition of villains. I believe the continued investment and support for Batman- over multiple mediums and over 80 years- is due to the constant opposition of heroes and villains.

When discussing The Dark Knight (2008), which is considered by many (including myself) to be the best Batman film, it is impossible not to mention Heath Ledger’s near-legendary performance as the Joker. Danny DeVito, who also portrayed the Penguin in Burton’s Batman Returns, left his mark on 90’s pop culture with the image of his disturbing human/penguin hybrid. Looking to a more contemporary example, Jared Leto’s portrayal of the Joker in Suicide Squad (2016) saw a polarising response from critics and fans.

These three performances, with portrayals eliciting both positive and negative responses, confirm that these characters are important to people and that the way they are presented often matters more than the presentation of Batman. I find that the Batman character often suffers from a blandness, an over-coolness that is generally less interesting than the villains he faces. His rivals are recognised by their outlandish and exaggerated appearance, whereas Batman is defined by his anonymity.

It is these factors that mean characters like The Penguin and The Joker can exist without Batman, they are exciting enough to survive without Batman. Just look at the success of Joker (2019) and its subsequent sequel, I don’t think the Batman character could succeed in a film without the appearance of recognisable and iconic villains. I think The Penguin will continue to stand out in a post-Batman world, despite the popularity of its predecessors, as I believe the villains are more captivating and complex characters that fans have remained invested in over the last century.

