Why Online Learning is the Future: Embracing Flexibility and Access in Education’s New Era

During 2020, roughly 75% of students received their education through online platforms, meaning that almost every student in attendance at university today has experienced some form of online teaching. Since the year 2000, the e-learning industry has had a growth of 900%. By 2026, the predicted value of the online education market is valued at 167.5 billion US dollars. As we look to the future of education, it seems increasingly likely that e-learning will continue to grow exponentially. Which raises questions as to why this industry has grown and why it is expected to grow at such an immense rate.

There are many reasons why e-learning has been drawing in such volumes of students over the past two decades. Simply put, convenience and practicality play a massive role in its appeal. Students who have mobility limitations, financial strife or obligations, or those who require more flexibility when it comes to their education may be more drawn to e-learning. Online learning often offers the ability to work at your own pace, work from the comfort of your own home, and can be significantly more cost-effective than onsite university courses. University educations that require on-site attendance are not only time-consuming, but they also come with a heavy financial burden.

Many individuals would not otherwise be able to receive a university education without the use of online platforms. The question remains why the industry has grown so much, even without considering the influence of the pandemic. It is hard to say with absolute certainty, however, one can assume that our overall access to the internet and technology has heavily impacted the market. Statistics from 2022 state that 86% of UK-based individuals use their smartphones to access the internet, compared to 28% in 2009. The world as a whole has shifted; nearly 98% of young people between 18-24 have a smartphone. For those who have limited access to in-person education, having what is essentially a small computer in your pocket could open the world of education for them.

The flexibility and access offered by online education is sure to increase the appeal of such modes of learning. Most universities in the UK offer online courses that are free to access and offer high-quality educational content. In future, it seems that online learning will continue to grow, and more prestigious institutions will become increasingly involved in the development of online learning.

Olivia Nilsen | Contributor