EPiC (ELVIS PRESLEY IN CONCERT): A Rose Tinted Tribute to The King

Thomas Cunnick

EPiC (Elvis Presley in Concert) continues director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis-focused period, which began with Elvis starring Austin Butler in the title role. This follow-up blends concert footage, documentary material, unseen archive clips and interviews, covering Elvis Presley’s residencies and tours in the early 1970s.

Much of the footage used here was originally intended for Luhrmann’s earlier biopic. However, the sheer volume — and rarity — of the material ultimately justified its expansion into a standalone project. The result is a film that feels partly authored by Luhrmann, combining archival footage with stage performances and voiceover to create a sense of pace. The restoration work is particularly striking, with the digitised material looking remarkably vivid.

The film focuses on Presley’s performances at the Las Vegas International Hotel, using this period as a lens through which to revisit his career. It traces his rise from the 1950s, through his time in the army, his comeback, and his film career, leading into these iconic Vegas residencies.

At his best, Elvis remains a captivating performer. Even by modern standards, the scale and energy of these shows are impressive. The remastered cinematography from the 1960s and 70s retains its period texture while gaining a new clarity, adding both authenticity and spectacle. It becomes easy to understand the extent of his popularity during this era. The film has also performed well commercially and critically, earning positive reception online and a nomination at the Toronto International Film Festival.

And yet, EPiC feels, at times, more like a curiosity than a fully rounded documentary.

For fans, it offers a powerful sense of immersion — comparable to experiences like ABBA Voyage — presenting what may be the closest possible recreation of Elvis’s “golden era” without stepping into a time machine.

Luhrmann’s deep admiration for Presley is clear throughout. As he has noted in interviews, including with Business Insider, this project is driven by a genuine enthusiasm for the artist. That passion translates into a carefully curated viewing experience, one that mirrors the importance of live performance in today’s music industry.

However, the film arrives at a time when Elvis’s legacy is being re-examined more critically. With memoirs from Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley, as well as Priscilla directed by Sofia Coppola, there has been a shift towards more nuanced and, at times, critical interpretations of his life.

In that context, EPiC feels somewhat reluctant to engage with the darker aspects of Presley’s later years. While the film hints at the pressures he faced — particularly under the management of Tom Parker — it stops short of fully exploring them. Instead, it leans towards a more sympathetic portrayal, missing an opportunity to open up a deeper or more critical discussion.

Given how much is already known about this period of Elvis’s life, the lack of interrogation feels like a gap. The archival material itself suggests a more complex story, one that might have benefited from a more candid re-evaluation.

Even so, EPiC remains a compelling watch — particularly for fans of Elvis or of the era it captures. It delivers spectacle and historical insight in equal measure, even if it ultimately leaves some important questions unanswered.