Blue | Theatre Review

Words by Rachel Nurse

First and foremost, I did not know what to expect from BLUE. Every time I see a performance from Chapter I enjoy every second as each member of the production, cast and creative team embody their imagination to the fullest to accomplish an outstanding piece.

BLUE is about loneliness, identity and family. In a house a few miles away from Carmarthenshire’s coast a family fights to keep their bond alive as a family.

A family with a troubled duty that no family wants at their front door. This duty is the dominant undertone of the play which isn’t only a personal one of the Welsh family, but is one which effects thousands of families, one of the most persistent matters that the globe faces in this day and age. Something I would like the BLUE to do and I believe that the producer was aiming to achieve this is to encourage a required conversation about dementia and the problems families face when confronted with dementia.

All four of the cast were exceptional. However, for me Huws (played by Gwydion Rhys) character development was a powerful one. One in which I feel every member of the audience could relate to in some way shape of form. We have all likely experienced awkwardness when confronted with an old crush of ours, even just being near a crush can give you butterflies. Yet, throughout the play Thomas (played by Jordan Bernarde) who was the centre of the comedy act is pushed aside as issues of struggling parent-children relationships are embedded into the plot. Elin (played by Sophie Melville) and Lisa (played by Nia Roberts) have a rocky relationship caused by the barrier of not discussing their pain of having a family member with dementia. BLUE brings to light that we need to talk about anything that is upsetting us, regardless of how big or small this upset us.

The lack of an interlude allowed the audience to become engrossed with the action on stage. My mind wasn’t able to wonder and my thoughts weren’t able to be discussed with my partner about what we both respectively thought of the production. Of which we both came to the conclusion that BLUE is a must see.

When I left the theatre the lines that remained with me and I believe will for a long time were:

“And every so often I find something.

Washed up on the shore. Something lost.

Something old.

Something broken.

Something in need of repair.

And I’d bring it back here. I’d bring it home.”

The theme of what is the meaning of home runs throughout the play. Is it where you live? Who you’re with? How you feel about you’re? Is it concept that we will never understand? What BLUE knew for certain was how to move from humour to drama through to tragedy resulting in a homely family conclusion.

Scripts and programmes are available to buy from the Box Office for £4 and I think they were worth every penny! BLUE will be at Chapter till the 16th of February so make sure you see BLUE while you can! An easy 5/ extravaganza.